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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted: Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, and Vicky Kaushal Turn Heads with Their Stylish Appearances

Celeb Spotted: Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, and Vicky Kaushal Turn Heads with Their Stylish Appearances

Celeb Spotted: Allu Arjun, Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, Vicky Kaushal, and Shahid Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi at different locations.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted: Allu Arjun, Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, Vicky Kaushal, and Shahid Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi at different locations.

Celeb Spotted: Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, and Vicky Kaushal make a statement with their latest paparazzi look.

1/5
Allu Arjun was snapped by the media making a stylish appearance. He is wearing a trendy light-blue patterned knit crochet shirt, styled open at the top, paired with oval metallic sunglasses and a beaded chain necklace.
Allu Arjun was snapped by the media making a stylish appearance. He is wearing a trendy light-blue patterned knit crochet shirt, styled open at the top, paired with oval metallic sunglasses and a beaded chain necklace.
2/5
Shahid Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi outside his gym in Bandra, Mumbai. He is wearing an all-black workout outfit featuring a black crewneck graphic T-shirt with the number
Shahid Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi outside his gym in Bandra, Mumbai. He is wearing an all-black workout outfit featuring a black crewneck graphic T-shirt with the number "44" printed on the back, black sweatpants, a matching black trucker cap, and black sneakers.
3/5
Vicky Kaushal was snapped by the paparazzi outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. He is sporting a relaxed, casual style featuring a plain white crewneck T-shirt, dark grey cargo pants, a white baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and light-colored sneakers.
Vicky Kaushal was snapped by the paparazzi outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. He is sporting a relaxed, casual style featuring a plain white crewneck T-shirt, dark grey cargo pants, a white baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and light-colored sneakers.
4/5
Manisha Rani was photographed by the paparazzi on the sets of the television reality series The Indian Game Show. She is wearing a sleeveless dark brown faux leather co-ord set featuring a peplum top matched with a long skirt, accessorized with a broad brown waist belt.
Manisha Rani was photographed by the paparazzi on the sets of the television reality series The Indian Game Show. She is wearing a sleeveless dark brown faux leather co-ord set featuring a peplum top matched with a long skirt, accessorized with a broad brown waist belt.
5/5
Jannat Zubair Rahmani was spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of the reality television series The Indian Game Show.
Jannat Zubair Rahmani was spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of the reality television series The Indian Game Show.
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Bollywood Celebrities Allu Arjun Jannat Zubair Shahid Kapoor Manisha Rani Celebrity Fashion Celebrity Spotting Celeb Spotted

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