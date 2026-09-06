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Celeb Spotted: Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, and Vicky Kaushal Turn Heads with Their Stylish Appearances
Celeb Spotted: Allu Arjun, Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, Vicky Kaushal, and Shahid Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi at different locations.
Celeb Spotted: Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, and Vicky Kaushal make a statement with their latest paparazzi look.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted: Jannat Zubair, Manisha Rani, and Vicky Kaushal Turn Heads with Their Stylish Appearances
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