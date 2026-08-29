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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances

Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani, Shruti Seth, Danish Aslam, Sunny Kaushal and Poonam Dhillon were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani, Shruti Seth, Danish Aslam, Sunny Kaushal and Poonam Dhillon were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Shruti Seth, Sunny Kaushal & more step out.

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Poonam Dhillon was spotted arriving to attend a prayer meet in Mumbai of Kuku Kohli.
Poonam Dhillon was spotted arriving to attend a prayer meet in Mumbai of Kuku Kohli.
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Sunny Kaushal was snapped arriving to pay his respects at the prayer meet of late filmmaker Kuku Kohli at the Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai.
Sunny Kaushal was snapped arriving to pay his respects at the prayer meet of late filmmaker Kuku Kohli at the Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai.
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Shruti Seth is accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Danish Aslam. They were snapped arriving together to attend the prayer meet of late veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli at the Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai.
Shruti Seth is accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Danish Aslam. They were snapped arriving together to attend the prayer meet of late veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli at the Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai.
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Orhan Awatramani was snapped by the paparazzi outside the ICICI Bank Pali Hill branch in Bandra, Mumbai. He is dressed in a casual light-grey fitted long-sleeve T-shirt paired with dark-washed, relaxed-fit baggy denim jeans.
Orhan Awatramani was snapped by the paparazzi outside the ICICI Bank Pali Hill branch in Bandra, Mumbai. He is dressed in a casual light-grey fitted long-sleeve T-shirt paired with dark-washed, relaxed-fit baggy denim jeans.
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Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped by the paparazzi wearing a pastel-orange and white striped traditional ethnic salwar suit/kurti with a matching striped dupatta. She has paired her look with a black protective face mask, a white crossbody shoulder bag, and a headband holding her hair back.
Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped by the paparazzi wearing a pastel-orange and white striped traditional ethnic salwar suit/kurti with a matching striped dupatta. She has paired her look with a black protective face mask, a white crossbody shoulder bag, and a headband holding her hair back.
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Celebrities Poonam Dhillon Shruti Seth Sunny Kaushal Orhan Awatramani Jacqueline Fernandez Danish Aslam ABP Live Celeb Spotted Kuku Kohli Prayer Meet

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