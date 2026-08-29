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Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani, Shruti Seth, Danish Aslam, Sunny Kaushal and Poonam Dhillon were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Shruti Seth, Sunny Kaushal & more step out.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Gayatri Bhardwaj, Sameein Kaur, Shiny Doshi, Dharmesh Yelande And Kunwar Amar Spotted At Nehal Chudasama's Birthday Bash
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sneha Ullal, Mahima Chaudhry, Sushmita Sen, Saba Azad And Emraan Hashmi Spotted At Mumbai Airport
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Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
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