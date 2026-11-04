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Celeb Spotted | Girish Kumar, Krsna Mangwani, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur Light Up Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party
Salman Khan, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur, and other celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai, while Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted stepping out in Bandra.
Celeb Spotted | Veer Pahariya’s Pathani look to Iulia Vantur’s saree at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Girish Kumar, Krsna Mangwani, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur Light Up Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party
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Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party
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Celeb Spotted | Sargun Mehta, Rhiti Tiwari And Others Make Stylish Appearances Across Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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