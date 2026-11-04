ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Girish Kumar, Krsna Mangwani, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur Light Up Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party

Celeb Spotted | Girish Kumar, Krsna Mangwani, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur Light Up Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party

Salman Khan, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur, and other celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai, while Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted stepping out in Bandra.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Salman Khan, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur, and other celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai, while Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted stepping out in Bandra.

Celeb Spotted | Veer Pahariya’s Pathani look to Iulia Vantur’s saree at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party.

1/5
Veer Pahariya is pictured wearing a classic black Pathani kurta and salwar set. He was spotted attending a Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani.
Veer Pahariya is pictured wearing a classic black Pathani kurta and salwar set. He was spotted attending a Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani.
2/5
Salman Khan is pictured wearing a sharp black button-down shirt paired with blue jeans. He was spotted attending the grand Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai.
Salman Khan is pictured wearing a sharp black button-down shirt paired with blue jeans. He was spotted attending the grand Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai.
3/5
Actor Girish Kumar and his wife Krsna Mangwani are pictured in traditional attire—she in an embroidered white saree and he in a matching pastel kurta. They were spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Actor Girish Kumar and his wife Krsna Mangwani are pictured in traditional attire—she in an embroidered white saree and he in a matching pastel kurta. They were spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
4/5
Iulia Vantur is wearing an elegant white saree paired with a shimmering sequined blouse and emerald-diamond jewelry. She was spotted at film producer Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party in Mumbai.
Iulia Vantur is wearing an elegant white saree paired with a shimmering sequined blouse and emerald-diamond jewelry. She was spotted at film producer Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party in Mumbai.
5/5
Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a casual pink fitted t-shirt, light grey sweatpants, and sunglasses. She was spotted by paparazzi stepping out of her car in Bandra, Mumbai.
Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a casual pink fitted t-shirt, light grey sweatpants, and sunglasses. She was spotted by paparazzi stepping out of her car in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Celebrities Iulia Vantur Salman Khan Jacqueline Fernandez Veer Pahariya Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party Celebrity Fashion Girish Kumar Krsna Mangwani Bollywood Diwali Party 2026

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'Rise And Fall 2': Swara Bhasker Clashes With Shehzad Poonawalla Over His Decision To Save Gautam Gulati
'Rise And Fall 2': Swara Bhasker Clashes With Shehzad Poonawalla Over His Decision To Save Gautam Gulati
Entertainment
Soni Razdan Calls Those Bursting ‘Even One Cracker’ On Diwali ‘Anti-National’
Soni Razdan Calls Those Bursting ‘Even One Cracker’ On Diwali ‘Anti-National’
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Extortion Threat, Sender Claims Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Extortion Threat, Sender Claims Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Entertainment
Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’
Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

US Midterm Election News: Trump Faces Major Defeat as Democrats Sweep Congress, Ramaswamy Loses Ohio
UP Political News: Akhilesh Yadav Says He Won't Contest 2027 Polls, BJP Calls Him 'Rancho'
US Midterm Election News: Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Admits Major Political Setback
US Midterm Election News: Trump Suffers Major Setback as Democrats Take Control of Senate
US Midterm Election News: Trump Signals 'VETO' Battle as Republicans Face Loss of Congress Control

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget