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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Snapped During Pandal Hopping

Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Snapped During Pandal Hopping

Bollywood celebrities turned out in style for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities turned out in style for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi: Zenobia Irani, Boman Irani and Karan Johar embrace festive style.

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. Katrina wears a striking mint-green anarkali suit paired with a heavily embroidered Rajasthani dupatta, polki jewelry, and a red bindi. Vicky complements her in an elegant all-white chikankari kurta set.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. Katrina wears a striking mint-green anarkali suit paired with a heavily embroidered Rajasthani dupatta, polki jewelry, and a red bindi. Vicky complements her in an elegant all-white chikankari kurta set.
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Boman Irani and his wife, Zenobia Irani, were spotted attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. Zenobia wears a classy cream saree paired with a red blouse and statement gold earrings. Boman complements her in a lavender kurta paired with a colorful floral-printed Nehru jacket.
Boman Irani and his wife, Zenobia Irani, were spotted attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. Zenobia wears a classy cream saree paired with a red blouse and statement gold earrings. Boman complements her in a lavender kurta paired with a colorful floral-printed Nehru jacket.
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Karan Johar was spotted at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.He wears a striking, heavily layered white sherwani ensemble featuring intricate pearl embroidery details. He accessorized his festive ethnic look with clear-framed glasses and a prominent, statement-making emerald pendant necklace wrapped around his neck.
Karan Johar was spotted at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.He wears a striking, heavily layered white sherwani ensemble featuring intricate pearl embroidery details. He accessorized his festive ethnic look with clear-framed glasses and a prominent, statement-making emerald pendant necklace wrapped around his neck.
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Karisma Kapoor was spotted attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.She wears an elegant pink handwoven raw silk kurta set paired with an orange-and-pink shaded organza dupatta. She accessorized her festive look with statement golden jhumka earrings, a small red bindi, and a sleek, middle-parted bun.
Karisma Kapoor was spotted attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.She wears an elegant pink handwoven raw silk kurta set paired with an orange-and-pink shaded organza dupatta. She accessorized her festive look with statement golden jhumka earrings, a small red bindi, and a sleek, middle-parted bun.
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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.Kiara wears a subtle pastel pink saree paired with a matching blouse and a statement green pearl choker. Sidharth complements her in a cream kurta featuring vibrant floral embroidery across the fabric.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.Kiara wears a subtle pastel pink saree paired with a matching blouse and a statement green pearl choker. Sidharth complements her in a cream kurta featuring vibrant floral embroidery across the fabric.
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Janhvi Kapoor was spotted attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.She wears a vibrant, multicolored lehenga choli featuring intricate traditional patterns and detailed embroidery. She completed her festive ethnic look with a matching patterned dupatta, a striking statement maang tikka, and long dangling earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.She wears a vibrant, multicolored lehenga choli featuring intricate traditional patterns and detailed embroidery. She completed her festive ethnic look with a matching patterned dupatta, a striking statement maang tikka, and long dangling earrings.
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Sidharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi.Sidharth wears a striking cream-to-pink ombré ethnic kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery along the neckline and cuffs. Ekta Kapoor accompanies him in a vibrant, traditional red ethnic suit.
Sidharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi.Sidharth wears a striking cream-to-pink ombré ethnic kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery along the neckline and cuffs. Ekta Kapoor accompanies him in a vibrant, traditional red ethnic suit.
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Sidharth Malhotra Karan Johar Boman Irani Ekta Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Lalbaugcha Raja Katrina Kaif Kiara Advani Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Celeb Spotted Zenobia Irani

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