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Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Snapped During Pandal Hopping
Bollywood celebrities turned out in style for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi: Zenobia Irani, Boman Irani and Karan Johar embrace festive style.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Snapped During Pandal Hopping
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