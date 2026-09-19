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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted: Anil Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan, and RJ Mahvash were spotted at different Mumbai locations.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted: Anil Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan, and RJ Mahvash were spotted at different Mumbai locations.

Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Rakhi Sawant and Radhika Madan step out.

1/5
RJ Mahvash was spotted outside Sunny Hair Extensions salon in Bandra, Mumbai. She is wearing a striking teal-blue traditional Kashmiri kurti featuring intricate, golden-yellow Aari thread embroidery across the neckline, shoulders, and cuffs.
RJ Mahvash was spotted outside Sunny Hair Extensions salon in Bandra, Mumbai. She is wearing a striking teal-blue traditional Kashmiri kurti featuring intricate, golden-yellow Aari thread embroidery across the neckline, shoulders, and cuffs.
2/5
Radhika Madan was spotted by paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai, while promoting her film Lust Stories 3. She wore a striking, vibrant red maxi dress with an elegant halter neck and a draped cowl neckline.
Radhika Madan was spotted by paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai, while promoting her film Lust Stories 3. She wore a striking, vibrant red maxi dress with an elegant halter neck and a draped cowl neckline.
3/5
Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted by paparazzi out in Andheri, Mumbai. She is wearing a bold, glamorous rose-gold sequined midi gown featuring side waist cut-outs, an asymmetric thigh-high slit with a velvet bow, and vibrant hot-pink mid-calf boots.
Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted by paparazzi out in Andheri, Mumbai. She is wearing a bold, glamorous rose-gold sequined midi gown featuring side waist cut-outs, an asymmetric thigh-high slit with a velvet bow, and vibrant hot-pink mid-calf boots.
4/5
Orhan Awatramani was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. He is wearing a relaxed, unbuttoned light-yellow textured shirt paired with grey, patterned Louis Vuitton monogram baggy jeans and a sleek silver chain.
Orhan Awatramani was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. He is wearing a relaxed, unbuttoned light-yellow textured shirt paired with grey, patterned Louis Vuitton monogram baggy jeans and a sleek silver chain.
5/5
Anil Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi out in Mumbai. He is sporting a stylish, casual look featuring a dark navy-blue hooded jacket layered over a grey crewneck T-shirt. He paired it with black jeans, white sneakers, and clear round eyeglasses.
Anil Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi out in Mumbai. He is sporting a stylish, casual look featuring a dark navy-blue hooded jacket layered over a grey crewneck T-shirt. He paired it with black jeans, white sneakers, and clear round eyeglasses.
Published at : 19 Sep 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Anil Kapoor Radhika Madan Orhan Awatramani Bollywood RJ Mahvash Celeb Spotted Mumbai Celebrity Spotting

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