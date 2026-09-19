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Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted: Anil Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan, and RJ Mahvash were spotted at different Mumbai locations.
Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Rakhi Sawant and Radhika Madan step out.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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