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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Anaita Shroff Adajania, Varun Sharma, Joins Malaika Arora, Dino Morea At Season 2 Launch

Celeb Spotted | Anaita Shroff Adajania, Varun Sharma, Joins Malaika Arora, Dino Morea At Season 2 Launch

Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted at Rich to get Pitch event.

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Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Varun Sharma were spotted at the launch event for Season 2 of
Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Varun Sharma were spotted at the launch event for Season 2 of "Pitch to Get Rich."
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Dino Morea was spotted at the launch event of
Dino Morea was spotted at the launch event of "Pitch to Get Rich" Season 2 in Mumbai and was photographed posing on the red carpet in his striking green velvet blazer and white draped neck shirt.
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Shanaya Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Juhu, Mumbai. She kept her athleisure look casual and sporty, wearing a light pink tank top paired with black flared leggings, black sunglasses, and carrying her workout essentials.
Shanaya Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Juhu, Mumbai. She kept her athleisure look casual and sporty, wearing a light pink tank top paired with black flared leggings, black sunglasses, and carrying her workout essentials.
4/5
Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari were spotted together by paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai. The longtime friends stepped out looking effortlessly stylish. Raveena was wearing a bright green collared shirt, and Neelam was in a casual beige jacket over a black top, while heading out after a lunch outing together.
Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari were spotted together by paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai. The longtime friends stepped out looking effortlessly stylish. Raveena was wearing a bright green collared shirt, and Neelam was in a casual beige jacket over a black top, while heading out after a lunch outing together.
5/5
Malaika Arora was spotted at the launch event of
Malaika Arora was spotted at the launch event of "Pitch to Get Rich" Season 2 in Mumbai. The Bollywood actress and television personality was photographed looking elegant in a teal textured dress with fringe details, a thick black waist belt, and statement gold hoop earrings.
Published at : 04 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dino Morea Bollywood Celebrities Raveena Tandon Neelam Kothari Shanaya Kapoor Malaika Arora Celebrity Spotting Mumbai Paparazzi Pitch To Get Rich Season 2

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