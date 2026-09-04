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Celeb Spotted | Anaita Shroff Adajania, Varun Sharma, Joins Malaika Arora, Dino Morea At Season 2 Launch
Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted at Rich to get Pitch event.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Anaita Shroff Adajania, Varun Sharma, Joins Malaika Arora, Dino Morea At Season 2 Launch
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Celeb Spotted | Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Promotes 'Udta Teer', Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Turn Heads
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan Snapped With Son In Bandra, Preity Zinta, Ravi Kishan And Others Also Seen In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Wamiqa Gabbi Pictured At Mumbai Event; Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Arrive At 'Daayra' Trailer Launch
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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets
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Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
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