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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha, Sufi Motiwala, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, Avneet Kaur, and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Sonakshi Sinha, Sufi Motiwala, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, Avneet Kaur, and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi Sinha, Avneet Kaur, Jasmin Bhasin and more make Mumbai appearances.

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Sonakshi Sinha and Sufi Motiwala were spotted at the Myntra Creator School event. Sonakshi looks chic in a dark pinstripe blazer, white top, and wide-leg denim jeans. Sufi wears an Esthreall
Sonakshi Sinha and Sufi Motiwala were spotted at the Myntra Creator School event. Sonakshi looks chic in a dark pinstripe blazer, white top, and wide-leg denim jeans. Sufi wears an Esthreall "ClaspedIn" twill linen sunflower shirt paired with grey textured trousers.
2/5
Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in Mumbai sitting inside her car alongside her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra. She is wearing a beautiful, traditional white-and-yellow ombre-dyed salwar suit paired with a matching embroidered dupatta, oversized sunglasses, and a luxury wristwatch.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in Mumbai sitting inside her car alongside her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra. She is wearing a beautiful, traditional white-and-yellow ombre-dyed salwar suit paired with a matching embroidered dupatta, oversized sunglasses, and a luxury wristwatch.
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Amitabh Bachchan was spotted outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, keeping up with his iconic Sunday Darshan tradition. He is seen waving and greeting an enthusiastic crowd of fans with folded hands. The veteran actor is wearing a textured grey zip-up bomber jacket featuring an intricate, colorful printed front panel, paired with his signature thick-rimmed glasses.
Amitabh Bachchan was spotted outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, keeping up with his iconic Sunday Darshan tradition. He is seen waving and greeting an enthusiastic crowd of fans with folded hands. The veteran actor is wearing a textured grey zip-up bomber jacket featuring an intricate, colorful printed front panel, paired with his signature thick-rimmed glasses.
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Avneet Kaur was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. She looks beautiful in an elegant, traditional white pastel Chikankari kurti with delicate floral lace detailing. She paired the ethnic look with a matching sheer dupatta, open wavy tresses, a golden bangle, and a green luxury Goyard Artois tote bag.
Avneet Kaur was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. She looks beautiful in an elegant, traditional white pastel Chikankari kurti with delicate floral lace detailing. She paired the ethnic look with a matching sheer dupatta, open wavy tresses, a golden bangle, and a green luxury Goyard Artois tote bag.
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Jasmin Bhasin was spotted by paparazzi outside a clinic building in Bandra, Mumbai. She looked radiant and effortlessly chic in a casual, bright orange V-neck cotton kurti paired with matching orange trousers. She styled the vibrant daytime look with open, wavy hair and minimal accessories.
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted by paparazzi outside a clinic building in Bandra, Mumbai. She looked radiant and effortlessly chic in a casual, bright orange V-neck cotton kurti paired with matching orange trousers. She styled the vibrant daytime look with open, wavy hair and minimal accessories.
Published at : 20 Sep 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasmin Bhasin Amitabh Bachchan Sonakshi Sinha Bandra Shilpa Shetty Kundra Avneet Kaur Samisha Shetty Kundra Jalsa Sufi Motiwala Celeb Spotted Sunday Darshan Myntra Creator School

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