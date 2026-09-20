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Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai
Sonakshi Sinha, Sufi Motiwala, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, Avneet Kaur, and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi Sinha, Avneet Kaur, Jasmin Bhasin and more make Mumbai appearances.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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