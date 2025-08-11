Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesBirthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez: Blockbusters, Bold Looks & Big Wins!

Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez: Blockbusters, Bold Looks & Big Wins!

As Jacqueline Fernandez rings in another birthday, the past year stands as a shining chapter in her career and life, one defined by unstoppable momentum, versatility, and an unshakable spirit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
As Jacqueline Fernandez rings in another birthday, the past year stands as a shining chapter in her career and life, one defined by unstoppable momentum, versatility, and an unshakable spirit.

As Jacqueline Fernandez rings in another birthday, the past year stands as a shining chapter in her career and life.

1/9
As Jacqueline Fernandez rings in another birthday, the past year stands as a shining chapter in her career and life — one defined by unstoppable momentum, versatility, and an unshakable spirit.
As Jacqueline Fernandez rings in another birthday, the past year stands as a shining chapter in her career and life — one defined by unstoppable momentum, versatility, and an unshakable spirit.
2/9
From owning global stages to dominating the big screen and music charts, she has turned every challenge into a chance to soar even higher.
From owning global stages to dominating the big screen and music charts, she has turned every challenge into a chance to soar even higher.
3/9
In 2025, Jacqueline has not only broadened her professional horizons but also deepened her connection with fans, captivating them with her grace, resilience, and that signature smile that brightens every room.
In 2025, Jacqueline has not only broadened her professional horizons but also deepened her connection with fans, captivating them with her grace, resilience, and that signature smile that brightens every room.
4/9
Owning the Global Stage: From walking the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival to representing Indian cinema at the Italian Global Series, Jacqueline left her mark at some of the most prestigious international events. With every appearance, she shone as a true global ambassador for style and culture, earning admiration for her elegance, poise, and magnetic presence.
Owning the Global Stage: From walking the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival to representing Indian cinema at the Italian Global Series, Jacqueline left her mark at some of the most prestigious international events. With every appearance, she shone as a true global ambassador for style and culture, earning admiration for her elegance, poise, and magnetic presence.
5/9
Box-Office Highs With Fateh & Housefull 5: In Fateh, Jacqueline took on a high-octane action role that thrilled audiences, while Housefull 5 brought her comedic brilliance back to the big screen. Two vastly different genres, two blockbuster projects — and one versatile performer who knows how to win hearts in every space.
Box-Office Highs With Fateh & Housefull 5: In Fateh, Jacqueline took on a high-octane action role that thrilled audiences, while Housefull 5 brought her comedic brilliance back to the big screen. Two vastly different genres, two blockbuster projects — and one versatile performer who knows how to win hearts in every space.
6/9
Chart-Topping Musical Magic: From electrifying dance numbers to soulful ballads, Jacqueline ruled the music scene this year. Whether it was Money Money, Tik Tik, Besos, or Dum Dum, her videos became instant hits. Her ability to embody the energy or emotion of a song has kept her in constant demand in the music world.
Chart-Topping Musical Magic: From electrifying dance numbers to soulful ballads, Jacqueline ruled the music scene this year. Whether it was Money Money, Tik Tik, Besos, or Dum Dum, her videos became instant hits. Her ability to embody the energy or emotion of a song has kept her in constant demand in the music world.
7/9
The Power of Positivity: Beyond the lights and glamour, Jacqueline’s positivity remains her most powerful asset. Whether on set, at public events, or during charity initiatives, her warmth and laughter uplift everyone around her. Even in moments when others might slow down, she has shown that optimism can be a driving force for both personal and professional success.
The Power of Positivity: Beyond the lights and glamour, Jacqueline’s positivity remains her most powerful asset. Whether on set, at public events, or during charity initiatives, her warmth and laughter uplift everyone around her. Even in moments when others might slow down, she has shown that optimism can be a driving force for both personal and professional success.
8/9
Fashion Icon of the Year: From couture gowns and bold experimental looks to effortless casual wear, Jacqueline has delivered one standout fashion moment after another. Her style choices have dominated red carpet conversations, inspired trends, and cemented her place as one of the year’s most admired style icons.
Fashion Icon of the Year: From couture gowns and bold experimental looks to effortless casual wear, Jacqueline has delivered one standout fashion moment after another. Her style choices have dominated red carpet conversations, inspired trends, and cemented her place as one of the year’s most admired style icons.
9/9
Mastering Every Medium: Whether in films, music, fashion, or OTT content, Jacqueline’s versatility has been on full display. The release of her much-anticipated Hai Junoon on streaming platforms further showcased her willingness to explore new creative spaces, solidifying her as a multi-dimensional artist who thrives wherever she goes. (All Image: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram.)
Mastering Every Medium: Whether in films, music, fashion, or OTT content, Jacqueline’s versatility has been on full display. The release of her much-anticipated Hai Junoon on streaming platforms further showcased her willingness to explore new creative spaces, solidifying her as a multi-dimensional artist who thrives wherever she goes. (All Image: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram.)
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jacqueliene Fernandez

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘This Fight Is Not Political’: Rahul Gandhi Detained During EC March With INDIA Bloc Leaders
‘This Fight Is Not Political’: Rahul Gandhi Detained During EC March With INDIA Bloc Leaders
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
India
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
World
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: KC Venugopal Raises Alarm Over Air Safety After AI2455 Incident | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Passengers Experience Turbulence Before Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport
Breaking News: PM Modi Flags Off 12th Vande Bharat Express: Nagpur to Pune | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Due to Technical Glitch | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Two Al Jazeera Journalists | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Embed widget