Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's Special Raksha Bandhan Moments; See PICS

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnkita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's Special Raksha Bandhan Moments; See PICS

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
This year’s Raksha Bandhan was extra special for television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, as they marked the occasion not only with their real family but also with their “Laughter Chef 2” family.
The celebrations saw Vicky tying rakhis from his sister Varsha Jain, show host Bharti Singh, and fellow contestants Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer. Ankita was also spotted performing the ritual with her own brothers.
Sharing why the festival holds deep meaning for her, Ankita wrote on Instagram:
She posted a series of warm family pictures from the 2025 celebrations at their home.
"Here’s a little glimpse into how we celebrated this beautiful bond that means the world to us with the people we call our home… #happyrakshabandhan".
Actress Reem Sameer dropped two red-heart emojis in response to Ankita’s post.
Ankita Lokhande can be seen looking gorgeous in a blue saree paired with a matching blouse for the occasion while Vicky Jain kept it elegant in a pink kurta and white pajama.
In a separate update, Ankita and Vicky took to social media to seek urgent help after their house help’s daughter, Saloni, and her friend Neha went missing on July 31 around 10 AM from Mumbai’s Vakola area.
The couple shared their photographs and FIR details from Malvani Police Station, urging the public to help locate them. (All Image: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram.)
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Rakhi 2025

Advertisement

