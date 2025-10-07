Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnanya Panday’s Elegant Chanel Look Turns Heads At Paris Fashion Week 2025; PICS

Ananya Panday’s Elegant Chanel Look Turns Heads At Paris Fashion Week 2025; PICS

Ananya Panday’s stunning style sensibilities continue to impress, and her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week proved why she’s one of Bollywood’s reigning fashion icons.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
Ananya Panday Dazzles in Black Crochet at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Showcase

1/9
2/9
The Call Me Bae star made heads turn at Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2026 Women’s Ready-to-Wear showcase, where she attended as the official brand ambassador of the French luxury house.
3/9
In April this year, Ananya Panday was officially announced as Chanel’s Indian brand ambassador — making her the first Indian to hold this prestigious title.
4/9
Her recent presence at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show was a milestone moment, as she became the first Indian celebrity to represent Chanel in this capacity.
5/9
The actor shared glimpses from her Paris outing on Instagram, posing with Hollywood star Pedro Pascal, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and singer Gracie Abrams. She was also spotted interacting warmly with Matthieu Blazy, Chanel’s new Creative Director.
6/9
For the event, Ananya opted for a chic black crochet skirt set from Chanel’s latest collection. The half-sleeved top featured delicate eyelet detailing throughout and a soft white scalloped trim along the V-neckline and hem, adding a touch of contrast.
7/9
She paired it with a matching high-waisted black crochet mini skirt that echoed the same white trim for a coordinated, effortless twin-set look.
8/9
Keeping her accessories minimal, the Liger actor chose dainty gold earrings, a classic gold chain bag, and black sling-back pumps — all from Chanel.
9/9
Ananya’s beauty look elevated her outfit further. She went for subtle brown eyeshadow, defined brows, a soft blush, and a hint of highlighter. Glossy mauve-pink lips and dewy glam tied the look together, while her voluminous blowout with a center parting added to her understated sophistication. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Advertisement

