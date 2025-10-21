Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAlia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration Is All About Family, Love, Laughter

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration Is All About Family, Love, Laughter

Bollywood’s favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, turned their Diwali celebration into a picture-perfect family moment, treating fans to a series of endearing snapshots.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
The highlight of the post was their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was seen joyfully painting a rangoli — a rare glimpse that melted hearts across social media.

In one of the photos, Ranbir is seen affectionately wrapping his arms around Alia as they pose for the camera, radiating warmth and togetherness.
Alia looked elegant in a pastel pink chikankari kurta paired with a lime-green straight skirt, while Ranbir opted for a crisp white chikankari kurta.
She captioned the post, “Dillwali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours.”
Alia also treated fans to glimpses of her fun-filled moments with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and close friend-filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
As soon as the pictures dropped, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration.
One user wrote, “She blooms in quiet grace.”
Another admirer gushed, “Most lovely couple,” while a fan added, “Awwww koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho saktaaa haiii.”
Compliments kept pouring in — “Haayyyeeee cute pictures… can’t take my eyes off,” wrote one, while another commented, “How you manage to get all the beautiful dresses, I mean all unique dresses.”
On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her action-spy thriller Alpha under Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. She will also share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War, slated for release in March 2026.
Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. (All images: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Diwali 2025

