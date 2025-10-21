Explorer
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration Is All About Family, Love, Laughter
Bollywood’s favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, turned their Diwali celebration into a picture-perfect family moment, treating fans to a series of endearing snapshots.
The highlight of the post was their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was seen joyfully painting a rangoli — a rare glimpse that melted hearts across social media.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Diwali 2025
Entertainment
10 Photos
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration Is All About Family, Love, Laughter
Entertainment
8 Photos
Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style
Entertainment
9 Photos
Golden Elegance: Alia Bhatt Rocks 30-Year-Old Ritu Kumar Saree At Diwali Bash
Entertainment
9 Photos
Inside The Kapoor Family’s Glittering Diwali Party Hosted By Kareena Kapoor Khan; PICS
Entertainment
8 Photos
Inside Soha Ali Khan’s Festive Celebrations With The Pataudi Family Ahead Of Diwali
Entertainment
10 Photos
Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Host A Starry Diwali Celebration For Friends; PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Rishab Shetty Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Offers Prayers After Kantara Success; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
India
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
India
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Advertisement
Entertainment
10 Photos
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration Is All About Family, Love, Laughter