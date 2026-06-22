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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Welcome To Jungle Cast Spotted At Private Airport

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Welcome To Jungle Cast Spotted At Private Airport

Welcome To The Jungle star cast spotted at a private airport for the film promotion, in Mumbai, Akshara Singh joins Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Rajpal Yadav

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Welcome To The Jungle star cast spotted at a private airport for the film promotion, in Mumbai, Akshara Singh joins Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Rajpal Yadav

Welcome To The Jungle star cast spotted at a private airport

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Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani spotted for film promotion
Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani spotted for film promotion
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Welcome to jungle movie star cast spotted together
Welcome to jungle movie star cast spotted together
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
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Celebrity Welcome To The Jungle Film Promotion

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