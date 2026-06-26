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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tiger Shroff, Ayush Sharma, Kajal Agarwal, Arbaaz Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Seen Around Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tiger Shroff, Ayush Sharma, Kajal Agarwal, Arbaaz Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Seen Around Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff, Kajal Agarwal, Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar were snapped in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff, Kajal Agarwal, Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar were snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood Celebrities Spotted in Mumbai

1/5
Tiger Shroff snapped outside the gym in a yellow vest and relaxed ultra wide denim
Tiger Shroff snapped outside the gym in a yellow vest and relaxed ultra wide denim
2/5
Saiee Manjrekar spotted outside the gym in her white and grey combination gym outfit
Saiee Manjrekar spotted outside the gym in her white and grey combination gym outfit
Published at : 26 Jun 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Bollywood Celebrities Kajal Aggarwal Saiee Manjrekar Ayush Sharma Arbaaz Khan

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