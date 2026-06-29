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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai

Bollywood Celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kajal Agarwal, Rasha Tandon, Aneet Padda were snapped in Mumbai enjoying their me time

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Bollywood Celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kajal Agarwal, Rasha Tandon, Aneet Padda were snapped in Mumbai enjoying their me time

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Angad Bedi, and others spotted in Bandra.

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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi snapped together in Bandra.
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi snapped together in Bandra.
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Rasha Tandon spotted in Andheri in all black relax outfit with a pink tumbler.
Rasha Tandon spotted in Andheri in all black relax outfit with a pink tumbler.
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Celebrities Bollywood ABP Celeb Spotted

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