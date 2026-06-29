Explorer
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai
Bollywood Celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kajal Agarwal, Rasha Tandon, Aneet Padda were snapped in Mumbai enjoying their me time
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Angad Bedi, and others spotted in Bandra.
1/6
2/6
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tiger Shroff, Ayush Sharma, Kajal Agarwal, Arbaaz Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Seen Around Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spot | B Town Celebrities Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chetna Pandey, Karishma Tanna Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
7 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda And Karan Tacker Make Stylish Appearances In Bandra
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani And Neetu Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Did Uorfi Javed Convert To Hinduism And Become Rita Bhardwaj?
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar Says Saiyaara Worked Due To 'Luck'; Skips Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Names In Viral Video: WATCH
Entertainment
'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash
Entertainment
Priyadarshan Says He Is Out Of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’; Feroze Nadiadwallah Also Confirms
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai
Nayanima Basu
Opinion