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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan Snapped With Son In Bandra, Preity Zinta, Ravi Kishan And Others Also Seen In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan Snapped With Son In Bandra, Preity Zinta, Ravi Kishan And Others Also Seen In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan Snapped With Son In Bandra, Preity Zinta, Ravi Kishan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Neha Sharma Also Seen In Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan Snapped With Son In Bandra, Preity Zinta, Ravi Kishan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Neha Sharma Also Seen In Mumbai.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Sohail Khan snapped alongside his sons during an outing in Mumbai.
Sohail Khan snapped alongside his sons during an outing in Mumbai.
2/6
Preity Zinta spotted in Bandra wearing the abstract floral print Rebekkah Blazer and Zora Skirt Set by Saaksha & Kinni in a vibrant pink and multi-colored pattern.
Preity Zinta spotted in Bandra wearing the abstract floral print Rebekkah Blazer and Zora Skirt Set by Saaksha & Kinni in a vibrant pink and multi-colored pattern.
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Ravi Kishan wearing a casual black short kurta with chest pockets and matching black trousers at an airport.
Ravi Kishan wearing a casual black short kurta with chest pockets and matching black trousers at an airport.
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Shraddha Kapoor arriving at the airport wearing a relaxed, light beige long shirt-style dress with matching trousers, carrying a large brown suede shoulder bag over her shoulder.
Shraddha Kapoor arriving at the airport wearing a relaxed, light beige long shirt-style dress with matching trousers, carrying a large brown suede shoulder bag over her shoulder.
5/6
Kriti Sanon snapped in Varsova city walking along a floating pontoon walkway during an outdoor appearance.
Kriti Sanon snapped in Varsova city walking along a floating pontoon walkway during an outdoor appearance.
6/6
Neha Sharma during a casual outing in Bandra.
Neha Sharma during a casual outing in Bandra.
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Kriti Sanon Preity Zinta ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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