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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai
Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and others clicked in Mumbai in casual stylish looks across at an award ceremony.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tv celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration
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