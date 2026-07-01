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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai

Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and others clicked in Mumbai in casual stylish looks across at an award ceremony.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and others clicked in Mumbai in casual stylish looks across at an award ceremony.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tv celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Shehnaaz Gill snapped at the Award show in a metallic gold gown featuring a thigh high slit dress.
Shehnaaz Gill snapped at the Award show in a metallic gold gown featuring a thigh high slit dress.
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Munawar Faruqui attends the award ceremony wearing a stylish black leather jacket paired with black trousers.
Munawar Faruqui attends the award ceremony wearing a stylish black leather jacket paired with black trousers.
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Celebrity Appearance Celeb Spotting

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