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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish-Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, Tara Sutaria And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish-Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, Tara Sutaria And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted

1/6
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza posing together during an outing in Bandra.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza posing together during an outing in Bandra.
2/6
Tara Sutaria wears a sleek black double-breasted blazer with matching flare trousers during an outing in Mumbai.
Tara Sutaria wears a sleek black double-breasted blazer with matching flare trousers during an outing in Mumbai.
3/6
Pratibha Ranta wearing a casual all-white ethnic outfit while arriving at the Mumbai airport.
Pratibha Ranta wearing a casual all-white ethnic outfit while arriving at the Mumbai airport.
4/6
Malaika Arora looks effortlessly chic in her vibrant red v-neck bodysuit paired with dark-wash wide-leg denim jeans in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora looks effortlessly chic in her vibrant red v-neck bodysuit paired with dark-wash wide-leg denim jeans in Mumbai.
5/6
Taapsee Pannu is wearing a stylish beige funnel-neck trench jacket layered with a white button-down shirt and dark shorts snapped in an event in Bandra.
Taapsee Pannu is wearing a stylish beige funnel-neck trench jacket layered with a white button-down shirt and dark shorts snapped in an event in Bandra.
6/6
Emraan Hashmi casually dressed in an olive green long-sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans snapped in Mumbai.
Emraan Hashmi casually dressed in an olive green long-sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans snapped in Mumbai.
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
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Genelia ABP Live Celeb Spotted Riteish

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