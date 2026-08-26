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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish-Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, Tara Sutaria And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
Tags :Genelia ABP Live Celeb Spotted Riteish
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
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