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Celeb Spotted | Ranveer Singh, Awez Darbar, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal And Others Spotted In Mumbai
Awez Darbar, Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji spotted in Mumbai enjoying their me time
From Rani Mukerji and Awez Darbar to Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, several celebrities were spotted across Mumbai, turning heads with their stylish appearances.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranveer Singh, Awez Darbar, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal And Others Spotted In Mumbai
Celebrities
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Celeb Spotted | Sanya Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Kusha Kapila And Others Spotted At Bandra Event
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
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Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranveer Singh, Awez Darbar, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal And Others Spotted In Mumbai
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Sanya Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Kusha Kapila And Others Spotted At Bandra Event
Nayanima Basu
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