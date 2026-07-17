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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Ranveer Singh, Awez Darbar, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal And Others Spotted In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ranveer Singh, Awez Darbar, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal And Others Spotted In Mumbai

Awez Darbar, Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji spotted in Mumbai enjoying their me time

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Awez Darbar, Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji spotted in Mumbai enjoying their me time

From Rani Mukerji and Awez Darbar to Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, several celebrities were spotted across Mumbai, turning heads with their stylish appearances.

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Rani Mukerji snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport, She wore a dark-colored sleeveless top paired with wide-legged trousers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rani Mukerji snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport, She wore a dark-colored sleeveless top paired with wide-legged trousers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Raghav Juyal spotted in Bandra, wearing a stylish velvet bomber jacket in a distinctive khaki green colour. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Raghav Juyal spotted in Bandra, wearing a stylish velvet bomber jacket in a distinctive khaki green colour. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Niharika NM spotted in Bandra, wearing a Label Monik art-inspired print set featuring a sculpted corset bodice with a statement front zipper. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Niharika NM spotted in Bandra, wearing a Label Monik art-inspired print set featuring a sculpted corset bodice with a statement front zipper. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Awez Darbar spotted in Andheri, wearing a dark green, short-sleeved, pinstriped button-up shirt with white embroidery on the chest. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Awez Darbar spotted in Andheri, wearing a dark green, short-sleeved, pinstriped button-up shirt with white embroidery on the chest. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra, wearing a bright neon yellow workout set, featuring a sports bra and matching shorts. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra, wearing a bright neon yellow workout set, featuring a sports bra and matching shorts. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Ranveer Singh spotted in Bandra, wearing a black shirt and black pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ranveer Singh spotted in Bandra, wearing a black shirt and black pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rani Mukerji Raghav Juyal Awez Darbar Niharika NM Ranveer SIngh ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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