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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style
Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani, Mrunal Thakur and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. From monochrome airport looks to casual street style and chic restaurant outings.
Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur and others make stylish appearances.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style
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