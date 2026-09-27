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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style

Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani, Mrunal Thakur and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. From monochrome airport looks to casual street style and chic restaurant outings.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani, Mrunal Thakur and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. From monochrome airport looks to casual street style and chic restaurant outings.

Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur and others make stylish appearances.

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Nikita Dutta was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport. She is wearing a sporty, monochrome travel outfit featuring a dark grey ribbed crop top paired with a black zip-up bomber jacket and matching relaxed-fit wide-leg trousers, completed with dark sunglasses.
Nikita Dutta was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport. She is wearing a sporty, monochrome travel outfit featuring a dark grey ribbed crop top paired with a black zip-up bomber jacket and matching relaxed-fit wide-leg trousers, completed with dark sunglasses.
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Mouni Roy was spotted by paparazzi making a stylish entrance at the airport. She is wearing an all-black monochrome outfit featuring a draped halter-neck top adorned with a prominent white fabric flower appliqué. She paired the look with a tiered maxi skirt, oversized dark sunglasses, and a large black leather tote bag.
Mouni Roy was spotted by paparazzi making a stylish entrance at the airport. She is wearing an all-black monochrome outfit featuring a draped halter-neck top adorned with a prominent white fabric flower appliqué. She paired the look with a tiered maxi skirt, oversized dark sunglasses, and a large black leather tote bag.
3/5
Hansika Motwani was spotted by paparazzi while out in Juhu, Mumbai. She is wearing a relaxed, casual street-style outfit featuring an oversized crisp white button-down shirt paired with light-wash blue denim jeans. She completed her effortless look with dark, round sunglasses.
Hansika Motwani was spotted by paparazzi while out in Juhu, Mumbai. She is wearing a relaxed, casual street-style outfit featuring an oversized crisp white button-down shirt paired with light-wash blue denim jeans. She completed her effortless look with dark, round sunglasses.
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Mrunal Thakur was spotted by paparazzi outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai. She is wearing a cozy, casual loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized heather grey hoodie paired with matching grey wide-leg sweatpants. She completed her relaxed look with a brown leather shoulder bag.
Mrunal Thakur was spotted by paparazzi outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai. She is wearing a cozy, casual loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized heather grey hoodie paired with matching grey wide-leg sweatpants. She completed her relaxed look with a brown leather shoulder bag.
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Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. She is wearing a relaxed, olive-green shirt dress featuring delicate sequin embellishments, a ruffled hemline, and distinct embroidered mesh detailing on the voluminous sleeves. She accessorized her chic look with gradient dark sunglasses.
Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. She is wearing a relaxed, olive-green shirt dress featuring delicate sequin embellishments, a ruffled hemline, and distinct embroidered mesh detailing on the voluminous sleeves. She accessorized her chic look with gradient dark sunglasses.
Published at : 27 Sep 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Bollywood Celebrities Nikita Dutta Hansika Motwani Aditi Rao Hydari Mrunal Thakur Celebrity Airport Looks Celeb Spotted

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