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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Wamiqa Gabbi Pictured At Mumbai Event; Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Arrive At 'Daayra' Trailer Launch
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy and Wamiqa Gabbi attended The Annual India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave 2026; Kareena Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Nataša Stanković, and Bhumi Pednekar were seen.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Wamiqa Gabbi Pictured At Mumbai Event; Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Arrive At 'Daayra' Trailer Launch
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets
Celebrities
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Celeb Spotted | Jacqueline Fernandez, Orhan Awatramani And More Make Mumbai Appearances
Celebrities
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
Celebrities
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Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
Celebrities
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
Celebrities
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bhumi Pednekar Snapped At The Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2026; Tara Sutaria, Aayesha khan And Others Also Spotted
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Wamiqa Gabbi Pictured At Mumbai Event; Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Arrive At 'Daayra' Trailer Launch
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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets
Nayanima Basu
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