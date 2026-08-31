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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Wamiqa Gabbi Pictured At Mumbai Event; Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Arrive At 'Daayra' Trailer Launch

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Wamiqa Gabbi Pictured At Mumbai Event; Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Arrive At 'Daayra' Trailer Launch

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy and Wamiqa Gabbi attended The Annual India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave 2026; Kareena Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Nataša Stanković, and Bhumi Pednekar were seen.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy and Wamiqa Gabbi attended The Annual India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave 2026; Kareena Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Nataša Stanković, and Bhumi Pednekar were seen.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Mouni Roy attended the annual India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave 2026 in Mumbai posing on the red carpet in a striking emerald green gown.
Mouni Roy attended the annual India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave 2026 in Mumbai posing on the red carpet in a striking emerald green gown.
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Wamiqa Gabbi wearing a black-and-white Shantnu Nikhil dress on the red carpet at the India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave.
Wamiqa Gabbi wearing a black-and-white Shantnu Nikhil dress on the red carpet at the India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave.
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Kareena Kapoor Khan arriving at the trailer launch event for her upcoming film Daayra in Mumbai, wearing an olive green pantsuit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan arriving at the trailer launch event for her upcoming film Daayra in Mumbai, wearing an olive green pantsuit.
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Nataša Stanković wearing an off-white embroidered cotton kurta set with a tassel tie neckline and matching trousers while out in Bandra.
Nataša Stanković wearing an off-white embroidered cotton kurta set with a tassel tie neckline and matching trousers while out in Bandra.
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Bhumi Pednekar spotted at an airport wearing a classic long-sleeved white button-down shirt tucked into relaxed, dark blue wide-leg denim jeans.
Bhumi Pednekar spotted at an airport wearing a classic long-sleeved white button-down shirt tucked into relaxed, dark blue wide-leg denim jeans.
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Nikita Dutta spotted in Bandra wearing a casual sporty outfit with a blue crop top and black track pants.
Nikita Dutta spotted in Bandra wearing a casual sporty outfit with a blue crop top and black track pants.
Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Nikita Dutta ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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