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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City

From Suryakumar Yadav’s relaxed streetwear style to Kriti Sanon’s outing with Kabir Bahia, celebrity fashion grabbed attention in Mumbai. Isha Malviya, Hema Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur also turned heads.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
From Suryakumar Yadav’s relaxed streetwear style to Kriti Sanon’s outing with Kabir Bahia, celebrity fashion grabbed attention in Mumbai. Isha Malviya, Hema Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur also turned heads.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Suryakumar Yadav, Kriti Sanon to Ashnoor Kaur, stars turn heads in Mumbai.

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Ashnoor Kaur is spotted at the Bright Awards Ceremony in Mumbai, where she was captured by paparazzi. She is wearing a strapless, heavily sequined gown with a voluminous, layered bronze and silver skirt.
Ashnoor Kaur is spotted at the Bright Awards Ceremony in Mumbai, where she was captured by paparazzi. She is wearing a strapless, heavily sequined gown with a voluminous, layered bronze and silver skirt.
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Hema Sharma is wearing a vibrant pink georgette saree at the Bright Entertainment Awards 2026.
Hema Sharma is wearing a vibrant pink georgette saree at the Bright Entertainment Awards 2026.
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Isha Malviya is wearing a black saree with a heavily embroidered lace blouse featuring a high neck and sheer net fabric.
Isha Malviya is wearing a black saree with a heavily embroidered lace blouse featuring a high neck and sheer net fabric.
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Kriti Sanon is spotted with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.
Kriti Sanon is spotted with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.
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Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted in Mumbai sporting a casual streetwear look. He is wearing a crisp white crewneck oversized t-shirt, which is a signature element of his modern off-field style.
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted in Mumbai sporting a casual streetwear look. He is wearing a crisp white crewneck oversized t-shirt, which is a signature element of his modern off-field style.
Published at : 04 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Suryakumar Yadav Isha Malviya Hema Sharma Kabir Bahia Street Style Celebrity Spotting Saree Fashion

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