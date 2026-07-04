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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City
From Suryakumar Yadav’s relaxed streetwear style to Kriti Sanon’s outing with Kabir Bahia, celebrity fashion grabbed attention in Mumbai. Isha Malviya, Hema Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur also turned heads.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Suryakumar Yadav, Kriti Sanon to Ashnoor Kaur, stars turn heads in Mumbai.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tiger Shroff, Ayush Sharma, Kajal Agarwal, Arbaaz Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Seen Around Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City
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