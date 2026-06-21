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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan, Akshay’s Viral Airport Comeback, And Bandra’s Glam Sunday Outings
From Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Jalsa darshan to Akshay Kumar's witty airport interactions post-Yoga Day, Mumbai’s paparazzi kept busy. Mira Rajput, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa were also spotted.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Akshay Kumar rocks Delhi Yoga event to Mumbai Airport; Big B, Mira Rajput, and Disha Patani take over the city.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
Entertainment
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan, Akshay’s Viral Airport Comeback, And Bandra’s Glam Sunday Outings
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance
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Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Uorfi Javed Turn Heads At Mumbai Airport
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan, Akshay’s Viral Airport Comeback, And Bandra’s Glam Sunday Outings
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance