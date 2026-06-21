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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan, Akshay’s Viral Airport Comeback, And Bandra’s Glam Sunday Outings

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan, Akshay’s Viral Airport Comeback, And Bandra’s Glam Sunday Outings

From Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Jalsa darshan to Akshay Kumar's witty airport interactions post-Yoga Day, Mumbai’s paparazzi kept busy. Mira Rajput, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa were also spotted.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
From Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Jalsa darshan to Akshay Kumar's witty airport interactions post-Yoga Day, Mumbai’s paparazzi kept busy. Mira Rajput, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa were also spotted.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Akshay Kumar rocks Delhi Yoga event to Mumbai Airport; Big B, Mira Rajput, and Disha Patani take over the city.

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Bollywood besties Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani were spotted stepping out together today in Bandra, Mumbai after a relaxing post-salon session.
Bollywood besties Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani were spotted stepping out together today in Bandra, Mumbai after a relaxing post-salon session.
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Mira Rajput Kapoor was spotted today stepping out with her daughter, Misha Kapoor, for a sweet weekend outing in Bandra, Mumbai.
Mira Rajput Kapoor was spotted today stepping out with her daughter, Misha Kapoor, for a sweet weekend outing in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 21 Jun 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
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Amitabh Bachchan Jalsa Sonam Bajwa Celebs Spotted Akshay Kumar Airport Mira Rajput Bandra Disha Patani BFFs

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