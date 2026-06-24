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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP Live Celeb Spotted | Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani And Neetu Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani And Neetu Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities, Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and Sufiyan Nadiyadwala were spotted enjoying their me time in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:08 AM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities, Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and Sufiyan Nadiyadwala were spotted enjoying their me time in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in mubai

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Nikita Dutta spotted at Bandra in a white tshirt and pink shorts
Nikita Dutta spotted at Bandra in a white tshirt and pink shorts
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Aditya Roy Kapoor spotted at gym in all black rugged outfit
Aditya Roy Kapoor spotted at gym in all black rugged outfit
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 12:08 AM (IST)
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Celebrity MUMBAI Celeb Spotted

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