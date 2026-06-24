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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani And Neetu Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities, Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and Sufiyan Nadiyadwala were spotted enjoying their me time in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in mubai
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 12:08 AM (IST)
Tags :Celebrity MUMBAI Celeb Spotted
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Genelia D'souza, Rasha Thadani And Neetu Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
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