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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration

Director-producer Mohit Kapoor celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh, and other TV celebrities attended.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Director-producer Mohit Kapoor celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh, and other TV celebrities attended.

Mohit Kapoor celebrates his birthday with Tv celebrities

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Mohit Kapoor celebrates his birthday at The Club in Mumbai.
Mohit Kapoor celebrates his birthday at The Club in Mumbai.
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Kanchi Singh attends Mohit Kapoor's birthday bash wearing a black lace V-neck midi dress featuring flared, tie-detail sleeves.
Kanchi Singh attends Mohit Kapoor's birthday bash wearing a black lace V-neck midi dress featuring flared, tie-detail sleeves.
Published at : 30 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Birthday Celebration ABP Live Celeb Spotted Mohit Kapoor

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