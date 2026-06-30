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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration
Director-producer Mohit Kapoor celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh, and other TV celebrities attended.
Mohit Kapoor celebrates his birthday with Tv celebrities
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration
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