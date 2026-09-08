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Celeb Spotted | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Preity Zinta, Rasika Dugal Clicked In Mumbai
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Preity Zinta and Rasika Dugal were spotted in Mumbai. Here’s a glimpse of the celebrities on the sets of ‘The Indian Game Show’ and around Bandra.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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