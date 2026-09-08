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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Preity Zinta, Rasika Dugal Clicked In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Preity Zinta, Rasika Dugal Clicked In Mumbai

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Preity Zinta and Rasika Dugal were spotted in Mumbai. Here’s a glimpse of the celebrities on the sets of ‘The Indian Game Show’ and around Bandra.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Preity Zinta and Rasika Dugal were spotted in Mumbai. Here’s a glimpse of the celebrities on the sets of ‘The Indian Game Show’ and around Bandra.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Bharti Singh alongside husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa spotted on the sets of 'The Indian Game Show.' (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bharti Singh alongside husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa spotted on the sets of 'The Indian Game Show.' (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Manisha Rani spotted on the sets of 'The Indian Game Show' in Mumbai, wearing a vibrant royal blue jumpsuit detailed with dark sporty side stripes along the sleeves. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Manisha Rani spotted on the sets of 'The Indian Game Show' in Mumbai, wearing a vibrant royal blue jumpsuit detailed with dark sporty side stripes along the sleeves. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary together on the set of 'The Indian Game Show'. Prince Narula wore a bright neon jumpsuit with black stripes, and Yuvika Chaudhary wore an orange jumpsuit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary together on the set of 'The Indian Game Show'. Prince Narula wore a bright neon jumpsuit with black stripes, and Yuvika Chaudhary wore an orange jumpsuit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Soundous Moufakir dazzled on the sets of ‘The Indian Game Show’. She wore a vibrant royal blue jumpsuit featuring dark side stripes and a matching belt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Soundous Moufakir dazzled on the sets of ‘The Indian Game Show’. She wore a vibrant royal blue jumpsuit featuring dark side stripes and a matching belt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Rasika Dugal spotted in Bandra wearing a casual black graphic t-shirt paired with light-wash, wide-leg denim jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rasika Dugal spotted in Bandra wearing a casual black graphic t-shirt paired with light-wash, wide-leg denim jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Preity Zinta wore a casual green graphic polo shirt with white accent sleeves, light-wash wide-leg denim jeans, and white sneakers while she was spotted in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Preity Zinta wore a casual green graphic polo shirt with white accent sleeves, light-wash wide-leg denim jeans, and white sneakers while she was spotted in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 08 Sep 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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