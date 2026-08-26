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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City

Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City

Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani attends husband Kuku Kohli’s funeral, while Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, Snajana Singhania, Shilpa Shetty and family were also seen in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani attends husband Kuku Kohli’s funeral, while Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, Snajana Singhania, Shilpa Shetty and family were also seen in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Aruna Irani attended husband Kuku Kohli’s funeral, visibly heartbroken. Her emotional state reflected the deep pain of losing her husband. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aruna Irani attended husband Kuku Kohli’s funeral, visibly heartbroken. Her emotional state reflected the deep pain of losing her husband. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Javed Akhtar attends Kuku Kohli's funeral with wife Shabana Azmi, bids final farewell at Oshiwara Crematorium. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Javed Akhtar attends Kuku Kohli's funeral with wife Shabana Azmi, bids final farewell at Oshiwara Crematorium. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Huma Qureshi snapped in Mumbai wearing a white crisp poplin shirt with dramatic flared sleeves paired with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Huma Qureshi snapped in Mumbai wearing a white crisp poplin shirt with dramatic flared sleeves paired with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Sanjana Singhania snapped in Mumbai wearing a black embroidered shirt and matching flared pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sanjana Singhania snapped in Mumbai wearing a black embroidered shirt and matching flared pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Anushka Sen photographed walking and posing in front of a Pop Tate's restaurant in Andheri a bright yellow halter-neck maxi dress with subtle ruffled texture detailing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Anushka Sen photographed walking and posing in front of a Pop Tate's restaurant in Andheri a bright yellow halter-neck maxi dress with subtle ruffled texture detailing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Shilpa Shetty alongside her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty during a family outing in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shilpa Shetty alongside her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty during a family outing in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Aruna Irani ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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