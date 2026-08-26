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Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani attends husband Kuku Kohli’s funeral, while Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, Snajana Singhania, Shilpa Shetty and family were also seen in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
Entertainment
7 Photos
Dolly Parton: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Country Music Legend We Lost At 80
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Riteish Genelia Snapped in Bandra, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Also Pictured in Mumbai
Entertainment
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bhumi Pednekar Snapped At The Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2026; Tara Sutaria, Aayesha khan And Others Also Spotted
Entertainment
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Gayatri Bhardwaj, Sameein Kaur, Shiny Doshi, Dharmesh Yelande And Kunwar Amar Spotted At Nehal Chudasama's Birthday Bash
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sneha Ullal, Mahima Chaudhry, Sushmita Sen, Saba Azad And Emraan Hashmi Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Entertainment
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Celeb Spotted | Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan And Venkat Narayan Spotted On KBC 18 Sets; Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonam Bajwa At Airport
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Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince Pictured Together At 'The Indian Game Show,' Tamannaah Bhatia Also Snapped
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Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
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Dolly Parton: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Country Music Legend We Lost At 80
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