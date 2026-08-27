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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala promote their upcoming movie ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon, Sakshi Malik, Farhana Bhat, Akanksha Chamola Also Seen In The City.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala promote their upcoming movie ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon, Sakshi Malik, Farhana Bhat, Akanksha Chamola Also Seen In The City.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai

1/6
Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala snapped in Andheri posing together while promoting their upcoming movie Love Lottery.
Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala snapped in Andheri posing together while promoting their upcoming movie Love Lottery.
2/6
Kriti Sanon snapped in Bandra wearing a casual striped tank top paired with relaxed white trousers and dark sunglasses.
Kriti Sanon snapped in Bandra wearing a casual striped tank top paired with relaxed white trousers and dark sunglasses.
3/6
Farhana Bhat snapped during an outing in Mumbai wearing a pink and white patterned tweed-style mini dress with thin straps.
Farhana Bhat snapped during an outing in Mumbai wearing a pink and white patterned tweed-style mini dress with thin straps.
4/6
Sakshi Malik at an airport departure area, wearing a white tank top and light blue flared denim jeans paired with a small blue handbag.
Sakshi Malik at an airport departure area, wearing a white tank top and light blue flared denim jeans paired with a small blue handbag.
5/6
Niti Taylor snapped in at Andheri wearing a light pink short-sleeve midi dress paired with stacked pink and gold bangles outside a P.F. Chang's restaurant.
Niti Taylor snapped in at Andheri wearing a light pink short-sleeve midi dress paired with stacked pink and gold bangles outside a P.F. Chang's restaurant.
6/6
Akanksha Chamola making a stylish appearance in Andheri wearing a modern grey blazer-style mini dress featuring a contrasting wide white collar and a belted waist.
Akanksha Chamola making a stylish appearance in Andheri wearing a modern grey blazer-style mini dress featuring a contrasting wide white collar and a belted waist.
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Oberoi ABP Live Celeb Spotted Heli Daruwala

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