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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala promote their upcoming movie ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon, Sakshi Malik, Farhana Bhat, Akanksha Chamola Also Seen In The City.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Aruna Irani Attends Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sen, And Others Also Seen In The City
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