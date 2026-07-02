Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City

Dhamaal 4 cast spotted at an event in Mumbai, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sunny Deol also spotted in city Check out the latest celebrity sightings and fashion statements.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Dhamaal 4 cast spotted at an event in Mumbai, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sunny Deol also spotted in city Check out the latest celebrity sightings and fashion statements.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Aditya Roy Kapur's post-workout outing and Sunny Deol's casual appearance to Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand promoting Dhamaal 4, here's who was spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Ajay Devgn made a stylish appearance at the grand trailer launch event of his upcoming comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, held at a theme park. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ajay Devgn made a stylish appearance at the grand trailer launch event of his upcoming comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, held at a theme park. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Riteish Deshmukh made a fashionable appearance at the grand trailer launch of Dhamaal 4 in a beige cropped jacket paired with a classic white T-shirt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Riteish Deshmukh made a fashionable appearance at the grand trailer launch of Dhamaal 4 in a beige cropped jacket paired with a classic white T-shirt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Ravi Kishan was also spotted promoting Dhamaal 4. The actor looked stylish and full of energy as he attended the film's promotional event. Dressed in a light-coloured jacket paired with matching trousers, Ravi Kishan was seen warmly interacting with children. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ravi Kishan was also spotted promoting Dhamaal 4. The actor looked stylish and full of energy as he attended the film's promotional event. Dressed in a light-coloured jacket paired with matching trousers, Ravi Kishan was seen warmly interacting with children. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Actress Anjali Anand turned heads while promoting the upcoming film Dhamaal 4 in a vibrant pink saree. She embraced traditional elegance in the striking ensemble, pairing it with minimal accessories and effortless grace. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress Anjali Anand turned heads while promoting the upcoming film Dhamaal 4 in a vibrant pink saree. She embraced traditional elegance in the striking ensemble, pairing it with minimal accessories and effortless grace. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Sunny Deol was spotted at his residence. The actor kept it casual and comfortable as he was seen outside his residence. Dressed in a brown graphic T-shirt paired with light-coloured cargo pants, Sunny opted for a relaxed, laid-back look during the outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sunny Deol was spotted at his residence. The actor kept it casual and comfortable as he was seen outside his residence. Dressed in a brown graphic T-shirt paired with light-coloured cargo pants, Sunny opted for a relaxed, laid-back look during the outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Aditya Roy Kapur was seen stepping out of the UFC Gym after what appeared to be an intense workout session. Keeping it casual and sporty, the Aashiqui 2 star acknowledged the paparazzi with a friendly wave and a thumbs-up, flashing his signature charm despite the rainy weather. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aditya Roy Kapur was seen stepping out of the UFC Gym after what appeared to be an intense workout session. Keeping it casual and sporty, the Aashiqui 2 star acknowledged the paparazzi with a friendly wave and a thumbs-up, flashing his signature charm despite the rainy weather. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Celeb Spotted Dhamaal 4 Cast Mumbai Celeb Spottings

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
12 Million People Watched Leaked Jana Nayagan Before Release, Chennai Police To Madras High Court
12 Million People Watched Leaked Jana Nayagan Before Release, Chennai Police To Madras High Court
Entertainment
'There Is No Hurry': Stebin Ben Addresses Kriti Sanon's Marriage Buzz Amid Kabir Bahia Break-Up Rumours
'There Is No Hurry': Stebin Ben Addresses Kriti Sanon's Marriage Buzz Amid Kabir Bahia Break-Up Rumours
Entertainment
‘Rao Bahadur’ Faces CBFC Cuts, Political Sequences Removed Ahead Of Release
‘Rao Bahadur’ Faces CBFC Cuts, Political Sequences Removed Ahead Of Release
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp 2, Mocks Him For Comparing Himself To Shah Rukh Khan
Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp 2, Mocks Him For Comparing Himself To Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav Targets Government Over Bharat Tiwari Encounter; Bahujan Mahapanchayat Postponed
Mumbai monsoon: Major BMC Negligence Exposed as 60-Year-Old Man Falls into Open Manhole in Sakinaka, Rescue Underway
Ram Temple Donation Case: Devotees in Jaipur Demand Judicial Probe, Express Deep Anguish Over Alleged Theft
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Lawyers Seek CBI Probe, File Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget