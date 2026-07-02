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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City
Dhamaal 4 cast spotted at an event in Mumbai, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sunny Deol also spotted in city Check out the latest celebrity sightings and fashion statements.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Aditya Roy Kapur's post-workout outing and Sunny Deol's casual appearance to Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand promoting Dhamaal 4, here's who was spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Chahat Pandey, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh And Others Join Mohit Kapoor's Birthday Celebration
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sonakshi - Zaheer, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rasha Tandon, And Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Mumbai
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5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai
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5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru
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5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Tiger Shroff, Ayush Sharma, Kajal Agarwal, Arbaaz Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Seen Around Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spot | B Town Celebrities Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chetna Pandey, Karishma Tanna Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Clicked In Mumbai
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