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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai

Bollywood stars Aadar Jain, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bajaj, and Shabir Ahluwalia were photographed by paparazzi arriving at a sports turf in Juhu, Mumbai. Representing the All Stars Football Club.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars Aadar Jain, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bajaj, and Shabir Ahluwalia were photographed by paparazzi arriving at a sports turf in Juhu, Mumbai. Representing the All Stars Football Club.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Bollywood boys suit up in official TYKA Kits at Juhu Turf.

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Indian actor Tiger Shroff was also photographed pointing across a sports turf in Juhu, Mumbai. He is dressed in White knit vertical-ribbed sleeveless shirt featuring a button-up collar front and extremely baggy, wide-leg light wash blue denim jeans.
Indian actor Tiger Shroff was also photographed pointing across a sports turf in Juhu, Mumbai. He is dressed in White knit vertical-ribbed sleeveless shirt featuring a button-up collar front and extremely baggy, wide-leg light wash blue denim jeans.
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Indian actor Aadar Jain, photographed by paparazzi outside a sports turf in Mumbai. He was spotted arriving at the ground to join his regular Sunday football matches with the All Stars Football Club, a group frequently attended by other Bollywood figures like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
Indian actor Aadar Jain, photographed by paparazzi outside a sports turf in Mumbai. He was spotted arriving at the ground to join his regular Sunday football matches with the All Stars Football Club, a group frequently attended by other Bollywood figures like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Bollywood Celebrities Shabir Ahluwalia Aadar Jain Abhishek Bajaj All Stars Football Club ASFC Juhu Sports Turf Mumbai Paparazzi

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