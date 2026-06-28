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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bajaj, Shabir Ahluwalia, And Aadar Jain Snapped Post-Playtime In Mumbai
Bollywood stars Aadar Jain, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bajaj, and Shabir Ahluwalia were photographed by paparazzi arriving at a sports turf in Juhu, Mumbai. Representing the All Stars Football Club.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Bollywood boys suit up in official TYKA Kits at Juhu Turf.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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