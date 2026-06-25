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ABP Live Celeb Spot | B Town Celebrities Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chetna Pandey, Karishma Tanna Snapped In Mumbai
Mumbai's celebrity spotting scene stayed busy as Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, KL Rahul, Karishma Tanna and Chetna Pandey were seen around the city.
From gym outings to shoot wrap-ups, Bollywood celebrities were seen around the city.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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