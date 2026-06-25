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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spot | B Town Celebrities Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chetna Pandey, Karishma Tanna Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spot | B Town Celebrities Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chetna Pandey, Karishma Tanna Snapped In Mumbai

Mumbai's celebrity spotting scene stayed busy as Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, KL Rahul, Karishma Tanna and Chetna Pandey were seen around the city.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Mumbai's celebrity spotting scene stayed busy as Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, KL Rahul, Karishma Tanna and Chetna Pandey were seen around the city.

From gym outings to shoot wrap-ups, Bollywood celebrities were seen around the city.

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Aditya Roy Kapur was recently spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood after a gym session. The actor kept it effortlessly stylish, stepping out in a relaxed yet fashionable outfit that perfectly matched his signature off-duty look. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aditya Roy Kapur was recently spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood after a gym session. The actor kept it effortlessly stylish, stepping out in a relaxed yet fashionable outfit that perfectly matched his signature off-duty look. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/5
Actress and model Chetna Pandey turned heads as she stepped out in a chic all-black outfit, effortlessly blending elegance with contemporary style. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress and model Chetna Pandey turned heads as she stepped out in a chic all-black outfit, effortlessly blending elegance with contemporary style. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrities Bollywood ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Spot

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