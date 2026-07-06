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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi, Neha Sharma, Akanksha Puri snapped in Mumbai enjoying their me time.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
ABP Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi, Neha Sharma, Akanksha Puri snapped in Mumbai enjoying their me time.

Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Akanksha Puri spotted in Bandra wearing a dark blue, sleeveless maxi dress with a square neck and a high thigh slit.
Akanksha Puri spotted in Bandra wearing a dark blue, sleeveless maxi dress with a square neck and a high thigh slit.
2/6
Tiger Shroff spotted in Bandra, sporting a simple black tank top and dark-washed jeans
Tiger Shroff spotted in Bandra, sporting a simple black tank top and dark-washed jeans
3/6
Raai Laxmi seen in Mumbai, wearing a white floral dress with ruffled shoulder straps
Raai Laxmi seen in Mumbai, wearing a white floral dress with ruffled shoulder straps
4/6
Umar Riaz spotted in Mumbai, wearing a notable H&M relaxed fit printed resort shirt with tan or caramel-colored straight-leg trousers
Umar Riaz spotted in Mumbai, wearing a notable H&M relaxed fit printed resort shirt with tan or caramel-colored straight-leg trousers
5/6
Neha Sharma spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a green and white striped oversized shirt over a black gym outfit.
Neha Sharma spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a green and white striped oversized shirt over a black gym outfit.
6/6
Sooraj Pancholi Spotted At in Juhu, He is wearing a plain white oversized crewneck t-shirt paired with grey cargo pants.
Sooraj Pancholi Spotted At in Juhu, He is wearing a plain white oversized crewneck t-shirt paired with grey cargo pants.
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrities Bollywood Celebspotted

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