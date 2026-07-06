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ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
ABP Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi, Neha Sharma, Akanksha Puri snapped in Mumbai enjoying their me time.
Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :Celebrities Bollywood Celebspotted
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6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
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6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
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