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ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
Bollywood celebrities Sonu Nigam, Bhumi Pednekar, Iqbal Khan, Ritika Bhavnani snapped at Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception, Giorgia Andrani clicked at Bandra.
Celebrities spotted in Hotel Taj.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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