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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj

ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj

Bollywood celebrities Sonu Nigam, Bhumi Pednekar, Iqbal Khan, Ritika Bhavnani snapped at Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception, Giorgia Andrani clicked at Bandra.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Sonu Nigam, Bhumi Pednekar, Iqbal Khan, Ritika Bhavnani snapped at Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception, Giorgia Andrani clicked at Bandra.

Celebrities spotted in Hotel Taj.

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Bhumi Pednekar snapped in Mumbai Hotel Taj l, wearing an Anita Dongre Alahna Handwoven Benarasi Silk Lehenga Set in black.
Bhumi Pednekar snapped in Mumbai Hotel Taj l, wearing an Anita Dongre Alahna Handwoven Benarasi Silk Lehenga Set in black.
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Arjun Kapoor spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, wearing a deep wine-colored, textured sherwani with delicate embroid detailing.
Arjun Kapoor spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, wearing a deep wine-colored, textured sherwani with delicate embroid detailing.
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Ritika Bhavnani spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, wearing a black velvet jacket set with gold embroidery at a wedding reception
Ritika Bhavnani spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, wearing a black velvet jacket set with gold embroidery at a wedding reception
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Sonu Nigam spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, attired in an all-black formal ensemble with distinct retro-modern detailing.
Sonu Nigam spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, attired in an all-black formal ensemble with distinct retro-modern detailing.
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Iqbal Khan spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, wearing a maroon, printed kurta from Vastramay paired with black pants
Iqbal Khan spotted in Mumbai Hotel Taj, wearing a maroon, printed kurta from Vastramay paired with black pants
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Giorgia Andriani was spotted in Bandra wearing casual baggy pants and a fitted black crop top.
Giorgia Andriani was spotted in Bandra wearing casual baggy pants and a fitted black crop top.
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Kapoor Sonu Nigam Bhumi Pednekar Giorgia Andriani

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