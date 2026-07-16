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ABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai
ABP Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar, Anup Soni and Vishal Bhardwaj were seen in the city
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
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Celeb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
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6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai
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5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted |Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana, Snapped At BKC Netflix office, Shreyas Talpade And Rajpal Yadav Also Seen In The City
Nayanima Basu
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