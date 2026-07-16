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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai

ABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai

ABP Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar, Anup Soni and Vishal Bhardwaj were seen in the city

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
ABP Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar, Anup Soni and Vishal Bhardwaj were seen in the city

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Parineeti Chopra pictured in Mumbai wearing a Sandro pleated knit dress featuring a distinct contrast collar.
Parineeti Chopra pictured in Mumbai wearing a Sandro pleated knit dress featuring a distinct contrast collar.
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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor clicked at The Curators' Table event wearing a white wrap-style top paired with cream-colored wide-leg trousers.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor clicked at The Curators' Table event wearing a white wrap-style top paired with cream-colored wide-leg trousers.
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Malvika Raaj clicked with Akansha Ranjan at 'The Curators Table' event, wearing a strapless white maxi dress with a black polka dot print.
Malvika Raaj clicked with Akansha Ranjan at 'The Curators Table' event, wearing a strapless white maxi dress with a black polka dot print.
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Ishaan Khatter exiting a gym in Mumbai wearing a white tank top, grey joggers, and a baseball cap.
Ishaan Khatter exiting a gym in Mumbai wearing a white tank top, grey joggers, and a baseball cap.
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Anup Soni clicked at at an event in Mumbai.
Anup Soni clicked at at an event in Mumbai.
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Vishal Bhardwaj was snapped at an event in Mumbai intereacting with the audience.
Vishal Bhardwaj was snapped at an event in Mumbai intereacting with the audience.
Published at : 16 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishaan Khattar Akansha Ranjan Parineeti Chopra ABP Celeb Spotted

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