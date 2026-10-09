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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Yami Gautam, Farhana Bhatt And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Yami Gautam, Farhana Bhatt And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, Farhana Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal and Emraan Hashmi were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, Farhana Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal and Emraan Hashmi were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai.

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Actor Mouni Roy was spotted stepping out of a car and walking around Mumbai's Bandra area. She opted for a black dress paired with sunglasses.
Actor Mouni Roy was spotted stepping out of a car and walking around Mumbai's Bandra area. She opted for a black dress paired with sunglasses.
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Farhana Bhatt was spotted walking along a street in a white two-piece outfit paired with a black blazer.
Farhana Bhatt was spotted walking along a street in a white two-piece outfit paired with a black blazer.
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Yami Gautam was spotted at the Nayyi Navelli film event, where she appeared elegant and poised.
Yami Gautam was spotted at the Nayyi Navelli film event, where she appeared elegant and poised.
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Emraan Hashmi was recently spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, near the Tips office and Vishesh Films. The actor was seen stepping out in a casual yet stylish look.
Emraan Hashmi was recently spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, near the Tips office and Vishesh Films. The actor was seen stepping out in a casual yet stylish look.
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Neha Dhupia was spotted in Bandra with her husband, actor Angad Bedi. The couple was seen together in the Mumbai neighbourhood, where paparazzi captured their public appearance.
Neha Dhupia was spotted in Bandra with her husband, actor Angad Bedi. The couple was seen together in the Mumbai neighbourhood, where paparazzi captured their public appearance.
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Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted at Whistling Woods International for a cinema celebration. The couple's appearance brought them into the spotlight as they joined the gathering focused on films and the entertainment industry.
Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted at Whistling Woods International for a cinema celebration. The couple's appearance brought them into the spotlight as they joined the gathering focused on films and the entertainment industry.
Published at : 09 Oct 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Sonakshi Sinha Emraan Hashmi Yami Gautam Farhana Bhatt

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