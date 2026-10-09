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Celeb Spotted | Mouni Roy, Yami Gautam, Farhana Bhatt And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, Farhana Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal and Emraan Hashmi were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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