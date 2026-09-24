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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.
Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff and Others Gathered At The T-Series office in Mumbai to celebrate Ganpati Utsav.
Bollywood Stars gathered together at T Series office.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.
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