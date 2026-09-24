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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.

Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.

Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff and Others Gathered At The T-Series office in Mumbai to celebrate Ganpati Utsav.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff and Others Gathered At The T-Series office in Mumbai to celebrate Ganpati Utsav.

Bollywood Stars gathered together at T Series office.

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Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted at the T-Series office. The actress chose an elegant off-white embroidered traditional kurta outfit for the festive occasion and greeted the paparazzi with a smile.
Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted at the T-Series office. The actress chose an elegant off-white embroidered traditional kurta outfit for the festive occasion and greeted the paparazzi with a smile.
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Sara Ali Khan made a graceful appearance at the celebrations. The actress looked radiant in a vibrant orange ethnic kurta set, which she paired with traditional jewellery. She happily posed for the cameras outside the venue.
Sara Ali Khan made a graceful appearance at the celebrations. The actress looked radiant in a vibrant orange ethnic kurta set, which she paired with traditional jewellery. She happily posed for the cameras outside the venue.
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Palak Tiwari also joined the celebrity turnout at the T-Series office. Dressed in a modern ethnic outfit, she posed for the paparazzi and greeted the cameras before entering the venue.
Palak Tiwari also joined the celebrity turnout at the T-Series office. Dressed in a modern ethnic outfit, she posed for the paparazzi and greeted the cameras before entering the venue.
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Ahan Shetty was spotted at the T-Series office in casual festive attire. The actor interacted warmly with the media and posed for the photographers before heading inside for Ganpati Bappa Darshan.
Ahan Shetty was spotted at the T-Series office in casual festive attire. The actor interacted warmly with the media and posed for the photographers before heading inside for Ganpati Bappa Darshan.
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Jackie Shroff arrived in his signature style for the Ganpati celebrations. The veteran actor was dressed in a traditional white shirt-dhoti ensemble with a Gandhi topi and his trademark sunglasses. He was also seen carrying a small potted plant, adding an eco-friendly touch to his festive visit.
Jackie Shroff arrived in his signature style for the Ganpati celebrations. The veteran actor was dressed in a traditional white shirt-dhoti ensemble with a Gandhi topi and his trademark sunglasses. He was also seen carrying a small potted plant, adding an eco-friendly touch to his festive visit.
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Kartik Aaryan was spotted arriving at the T-Series office in Mumbai for Ganpati Bappa Darshan. The actor opted for stylish casuals as he stepped out to seek blessings and posed for the paparazzi.
Kartik Aaryan was spotted arriving at the T-Series office in Mumbai for Ganpati Bappa Darshan. The actor opted for stylish casuals as he stepped out to seek blessings and posed for the paparazzi.
Published at : 24 Sep 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Aaryan Rakul Preet Singh Sara Ali Khan Ahan Shetty Palak Tiwari Jackie Shroff ABP LIVE Mumbai Paparazzi Ganpati Darshan T-Series Office Celeb Spotted

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