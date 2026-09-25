Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Mumbai airport as she stepped out in a stylish travel look. The actress has been in the spotlight with the release of her much-awaited film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. The film hit theatres on September 25. Tamannaah has been actively promoting the fantasy adventure ahead of its release, making her airport appearance particularly noteworthy for fans following the film.