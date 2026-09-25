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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City

Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City

Mumbai's paparazzi had a busy day as Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Zareen Khan and other celebrities were spotted across the city.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
Mumbai's paparazzi had a busy day as Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Zareen Khan and other celebrities were spotted across the city.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai.

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Zareen Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, on Friday. The actress looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out for her outing in the city. Zareen opted for a comfortable yet chic look and kept her appearance simple. She completed her look with minimal accessories and subtle makeup, while her relaxed styling added to her cute appearance.
Zareen Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, on Friday. The actress looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out for her outing in the city. Zareen opted for a comfortable yet chic look and kept her appearance simple. She completed her look with minimal accessories and subtle makeup, while her relaxed styling added to her cute appearance.
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Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai on Friday. The actor kept his appearance casual and sporty as he made his way out after completing his workout. His gym appearance was captured by the paparazzi and quickly became one of the day's celebrity sightings.
Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai on Friday. The actor kept his appearance casual and sporty as he made his way out after completing his workout. His gym appearance was captured by the paparazzi and quickly became one of the day's celebrity sightings.
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Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Mumbai airport as she stepped out in a stylish travel look. The actress has been in the spotlight with the release of her much-awaited film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. The film hit theatres on September 25. Tamannaah has been actively promoting the fantasy adventure ahead of its release, making her airport appearance particularly noteworthy for fans following the film.
Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Mumbai airport as she stepped out in a stylish travel look. The actress has been in the spotlight with the release of her much-awaited film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. The film hit theatres on September 25. Tamannaah has been actively promoting the fantasy adventure ahead of its release, making her airport appearance particularly noteworthy for fans following the film.
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Television actor Arjun Bijlani was spotted at the airport with his wife, Neha Swami, on Friday. The couple was seen together as they made their way through the airport, with the paparazzi capturing their travel moments
Television actor Arjun Bijlani was spotted at the airport with his wife, Neha Swami, on Friday. The couple was seen together as they made their way through the airport, with the paparazzi capturing their travel moments
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Rajpal Yadav paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Mushtaq Khan following his death. Remembering his longtime colleague, Yadav recalled meeting him at the hospital just hours before his demise. The actor remembered Mushtaq Khan fondly and expressed his grief over the loss of his colleague and friend.
Rajpal Yadav paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Mushtaq Khan following his death. Remembering his longtime colleague, Yadav recalled meeting him at the hospital just hours before his demise. The actor remembered Mushtaq Khan fondly and expressed his grief over the loss of his colleague and friend.
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Sonam Bajwa was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she stepped out after her gym session. The actress kept her look casual and comfortable, perfectly matching the laid-back vibe of a post-workout outing. Sonam was seen making her way out of the gym while keeping her appearance simple and sporty.
Sonam Bajwa was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she stepped out after her gym session. The actress kept her look casual and comfortable, perfectly matching the laid-back vibe of a post-workout outing. Sonam was seen making her way out of the gym while keeping her appearance simple and sporty.
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zareen Khan Arjun Bijlani Television Rajpal Yadav Shahid Kapoor Paparazzi Bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia Sonam Bajwa Neha Swami MUMBAI ENtertainment News Celebrity Spotted

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