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Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
Mumbai's paparazzi had a busy day as Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Zareen Khan and other celebrities were spotted across the city.
Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
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