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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Disha Patani, Bharti Singh and Jannat Zubair were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Ruhanika Dhawan and Ankita Lokhande also made appearances at a Diwali party.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Disha Patani, Bharti Singh and Jannat Zubair were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Ruhanika Dhawan and Ankita Lokhande also made appearances at a Diwali party.

Disha Patani, Bharti Singh and Jannat Zubair were spotted at different locations in Mumbai during their latest public appearances.

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Jannat Zubair was spotted arriving at the sets of an Indian game show. Known for her television projects and massive social media following, Jannat continues to grab attention with her public appearances.
Jannat Zubair was spotted arriving at the sets of an Indian game show. Known for her television projects and massive social media following, Jannat continues to grab attention with her public appearances.
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Disha Patani was spotted visiting an HDFC Bank branch. The actress was captured by photographers during her visit, adding another appearance to the day's celebrity spotting moments.
Disha Patani was spotted visiting an HDFC Bank branch. The actress was captured by photographers during her visit, adding another appearance to the day's celebrity spotting moments.
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Ruhanika Dhawan was among the celebrities spotted at the Lifestyle Asia Diwali party. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Ruhi in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was seen attending the festive celebration.
Ruhanika Dhawan was among the celebrities spotted at the Lifestyle Asia Diwali party. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Ruhi in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was seen attending the festive celebration.
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Bharti Singh was spotted arriving at the sets of an Indian game show. Known for her comic timing and entertaining personality, Bharti is one of the familiar faces of Indian television. Her latest appearance caught the attention of paparazzi.
Bharti Singh was spotted arriving at the sets of an Indian game show. Known for her comic timing and entertaining personality, Bharti is one of the familiar faces of Indian television. Her latest appearance caught the attention of paparazzi.
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Ankita Lokhande also made an appearance at the Lifestyle Asia Diwali party. Known for her work in television and films, Ankita was among the guests at the festive gathering.
Ankita Lokhande also made an appearance at the Lifestyle Asia Diwali party. Known for her work in television and films, Ankita was among the guests at the festive gathering.
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Vanshraj was also spotted at the sets of an Indian game show. His arrival was among the latest celebrity moments captured by photographers at the show's location.
Vanshraj was also spotted at the sets of an Indian game show. His arrival was among the latest celebrity moments captured by photographers at the show's location.
Published at : 05 Nov 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Patani Bharti Singh Jannat Zubair

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