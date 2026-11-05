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Celeb Spotted | Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Disha Patani, Bharti Singh and Jannat Zubair were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Ruhanika Dhawan and Ankita Lokhande also made appearances at a Diwali party.
Disha Patani, Bharti Singh and Jannat Zubair were spotted at different locations in Mumbai during their latest public appearances.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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