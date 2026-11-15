Explorer
Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Bollywood stars Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh and Shilpa Shetty were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at Mumbai airport, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani in Bandra, and other Bollywood celebrities spotted across the city.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 15 Nov 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others Step Out In Style
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan, Samay Raina, Maniesh Paul And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Manoj Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And More Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tejasswi Prakash, Shreya Ghoshal, Kajal Aggarwal And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta And More Step Out For Diwali Celebrations In Mumbai
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photos Case: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Delhi Man, Slams Bandra Police
Entertainment
'He Should Be A Playboy ’: When Shah Rukh Khan Wished Son Aryan To Be A 'Spoiled Brat' On Simi Garewal’s Show
Entertainment
Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid
Entertainment
'Give Me And My Daughter Time': Moushumi Chatterjee Issues First Statement After Husband Jayanta Mukherjee’s Death
Advertisement
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others Step Out In Style
Nayanima Basu
Opinion