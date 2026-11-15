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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Bollywood stars Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh and Shilpa Shetty were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh and Shilpa Shetty were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at Mumbai airport, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani in Bandra, and other Bollywood celebrities spotted across the city.

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Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa was spotted in Bandra. The actress was seen stepping out in the neighbourhood, with paparazzi capturing her as she made her way through the area.
Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa was spotted in Bandra. The actress was seen stepping out in the neighbourhood, with paparazzi capturing her as she made her way through the area.
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Arjun Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai during an outing. The actor was photographed by paparazzi as he stepped out in the city.
Arjun Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai during an outing. The actor was photographed by paparazzi as he stepped out in the city.
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Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her husband Raj Kundra and her sister during an outing in Mumbai. The actress was seen accompanied by her family, making it a family appearance that caught the attention of paparazzi.
Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her husband Raj Kundra and her sister during an outing in Mumbai. The actress was seen accompanied by her family, making it a family appearance that caught the attention of paparazzi.
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Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The veteran Bollywood couple made an appearance as they arrived at the airport, with photographers capturing them during their outing.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The veteran Bollywood couple made an appearance as they arrived at the airport, with photographers capturing them during their outing.
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Genelia Deshmukh was spotted with her children during an outing in Mumbai. The actress was seen spending time with her little ones, offering a glimpse of her family time away from her professional commitments.
Genelia Deshmukh was spotted with her children during an outing in Mumbai. The actress was seen spending time with her little ones, offering a glimpse of her family time away from her professional commitments.
Published at : 15 Nov 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Kapoor Disha Patani Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi Genelia Deshmukh Sonam Bajwa

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