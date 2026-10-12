India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Akshay Kumar interacts with fans, Shraddha Kapoor is spotted in Bandra, while Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor and Abhay Deol are clicked at Mumbai airport.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Akshay Kumar interacts with fans, Shraddha Kapoor is spotted in Bandra, while Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor and Abhay Deol are clicked at Mumbai airport.

Celeb Spotted | Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Abhay Deol snapped in Mumbai.

1/6
Actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. The actress was photographed during her outing, with cameras capturing her as she made her way through the area. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. The actress was photographed during her outing, with cameras capturing her as she made her way through the area. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was clicked at Mumbai airport's departure terminal in a relaxed travel look. The actor kept his style casual and comfortable. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was clicked at Mumbai airport's departure terminal in a relaxed travel look. The actor kept his style casual and comfortable. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted visiting an eye clinic in Mumbai. The actor was seen interacting with fans who gathered around him. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted visiting an eye clinic in Mumbai. The actor was seen interacting with fans who gathered around him. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at Mumbai airport. The Bollywood star, known for her work in Hindi cinema and her timeless fashion choices, was photographed during her airport appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at Mumbai airport. The Bollywood star, known for her work in Hindi cinema and her timeless fashion choices, was photographed during her airport appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Malaika Arora was spotted near her gym in Mumbai during her workout outing. The actress and fitness enthusiast is frequently photographed by paparazzi while heading to or leaving her fitness sessions. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Malaika Arora was spotted near her gym in Mumbai during her workout outing. The actress and fitness enthusiast is frequently photographed by paparazzi while heading to or leaving her fitness sessions. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Actor Abhay Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport during his latest appearance. Known for choosing distinctive roles in Hindi cinema, the actor was photographed as he made his way through the airport.
Actor Abhay Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport during his latest appearance. Known for choosing distinctive roles in Hindi cinema, the actor was photographed as he made his way through the airport.
Published at : 12 Oct 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur Karisma Kapoor Akshay Kumar ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Spotted

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘I Made Rs 25 Crore More’: Kumar Taurani Recalls Shobha Kapoor’s Reaction To ‘Choli Ke Peeche’
‘I Made Rs 25 Crore More’: Kumar Taurani Recalls Shobha Kapoor’s Reaction To ‘Choli Ke Peeche’
Entertainment
‘Kaafi Paisa Lagna Hai’: Rajpal Yadav Seeks Financial Help For Friend’s Wife’s Treatment Amid Cheque Bounce Case
‘Kaafi Paisa Lagna Hai’: Rajpal Yadav Seeks Financial Help For Friend’s Wife’s Treatment Amid Cheque Bounce Case
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut With ‘Pataudi Library’ Post; Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut With ‘Pataudi Library’ Post; Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan Declines Handshake With Young Female Fan; Netizens Compare Him To Salman Khan, Nana Patekar
Amitabh Bachchan Declines Handshake With Young Female Fan; Netizens Compare Him To Salman Khan, Nana Patekar
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Breaking: SP MP Rajiv Rai Confronts Police Over Delivery Workers’ Harassment, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Politics: BJP Mahila Morcha Targets Congress Over Allegations Against MP Bimol Akoijam
Delhi Protest: Congress Workers Gather Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s March as BJP Mahila Morcha Protests
Supreme Court News: Rahul Gandhi Plans March as CJI Rejects Opposition’s Meeting Request
UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead of March Over Constitutional Institutions

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget