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Celeb Spotted | Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Akshay Kumar interacts with fans, Shraddha Kapoor is spotted in Bandra, while Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor and Abhay Deol are clicked at Mumbai airport.
Celeb Spotted | Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Abhay Deol snapped in Mumbai.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
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