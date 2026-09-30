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Celeb Spotted | Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit And Other Bollywood Stars Step Out In Mumbai
Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Sonam Bajwa, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood stars were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for different outings.
Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Madhuri Dixit, and other Bollywood stars spotted out and about in Mumbai.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
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