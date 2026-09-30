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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit And Other Bollywood Stars Step Out In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit And Other Bollywood Stars Step Out In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Sonam Bajwa, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood stars were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for different outings.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Sonam Bajwa, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood stars were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for different outings.

Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Madhuri Dixit, and other Bollywood stars spotted out and about in Mumbai.

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Madhuri Dixit was spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 in Mumbai. She is set to appear on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show as part of the promotion for the Marathi edition Kaun Honar Crorepati, where she will also make her debut as the show's first female host.
Madhuri Dixit was spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 in Mumbai. She is set to appear on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show as part of the promotion for the Marathi edition Kaun Honar Crorepati, where she will also make her debut as the show's first female host.
2/6
Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she made her way through the terminal. The actress was captured by the paparazzi during her airport outing, keeping her appearance stylish and travel-ready. She acknowledged the cameras before heading inside.
Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she made her way through the terminal. The actress was captured by the paparazzi during her airport outing, keeping her appearance stylish and travel-ready. She acknowledged the cameras before heading inside.
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Sonam Bajwa was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, after her gym session. The actress opted for a casual, comfortable look as she stepped out and was captured by the paparazzi.
Sonam Bajwa was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, after her gym session. The actress opted for a casual, comfortable look as she stepped out and was captured by the paparazzi.
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Ajay Devgn was spotted in Mumbai amid his participation in FICCI FRAMES 2026. The actor was involved in a session centred around the Drishyam franchise, making the event-related appearance a notable Mumbai sighting.
Ajay Devgn was spotted in Mumbai amid his participation in FICCI FRAMES 2026. The actor was involved in a session centred around the Drishyam franchise, making the event-related appearance a notable Mumbai sighting.
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Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai, where she was seen posing for a selfie with a fan. The actress kept her appearance stylish and casual as she interacted with the fan before going on her way. Her latest city outing caught the attention of the paparazzi.
Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai, where she was seen posing for a selfie with a fan. The actress kept her appearance stylish and casual as she interacted with the fan before going on her way. Her latest city outing caught the attention of the paparazzi.
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Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai after completing his workout. The actor kept his look casual and sporty as he made his way out, with the paparazzi capturing his post-workout appearance.
Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai after completing his workout. The actor kept his look casual and sporty as he made his way out, with the paparazzi capturing his post-workout appearance.
Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Leone Madhuri Dixit Ajay Devgn Shahid Kapoor Sonam Bajwa Celeb Spotted Tags Malaika Arora Celebrity Spotted In Mumbai

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