Bigg Boss OTT Fame Palak Purswani's Cinderella Moment With Rohan Khanna Melts The Internet

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Palak Purswani’s Cinderella Moment With Rohan Khanna Melts The Internet

Television actress Palak Purswani treated fans to a glimpse of her romantic moments with boyfriend Rohan Khanna, sharing dreamy, love-filled photos on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 07:27 PM (IST)
Television actress Palak Purswani treated fans to a glimpse of her romantic moments with boyfriend Rohan Khanna, sharing dreamy, love-filled photos on Instagram.

In one photo, Palak looked radiant in an off-shoulder, pearl-embellished gown while Rohan complemented her in a sharp black suit as they laughed and held hands.

1/7
A heartfelt quote across one image read, “I waited for you my entire life, and you were worth every minute.”
A heartfelt quote across one image read, “I waited for you my entire life, and you were worth every minute.”
2/7
One highlight moment captured Rohan lifting Palak in his arms, while another showed him kneeling and slipping a heel on her foot, giving major Cinderella vibes.
One highlight moment captured Rohan lifting Palak in his arms, while another showed him kneeling and slipping a heel on her foot, giving major Cinderella vibes.
3/7
Another artistic collage featured both black-and-white and coloured frames, showing their intimate connection through tender gestures.
Another artistic collage featured both black-and-white and coloured frames, showing their intimate connection through tender gestures.
4/7
In her caption, Palak revealed she had manifested Rohan years ago, writing about her ideal man in her journal and trusting the universe to bring him into her life.
In her caption, Palak revealed she had manifested Rohan years ago, writing about her ideal man in her journal and trusting the universe to bring him into her life.
5/7
She narrated their first meeting at a restaurant, describing how they initially lost touch before reconnecting on Instagram—an event she called “a divine plan.”
She narrated their first meeting at a restaurant, describing how they initially lost touch before reconnecting on Instagram—an event she called “a divine plan.”
6/7
Calling their bond a “complete karmic connection,” Palak said they share spirituality, a love for travel, and support each other’s ambitions.
Calling their bond a “complete karmic connection,” Palak said they share spirituality, a love for travel, and support each other’s ambitions.
7/7
The actress concluded by calling Rohan her “safe place and forever”, clarifying it wasn’t their wedding yet but that every day with him feels like a preview of it. (All Images: Instagram/palak.purswani)
The actress concluded by calling Rohan her “safe place and forever”, clarifying it wasn’t their wedding yet but that every day with him feels like a preview of it. (All Images: Instagram/palak.purswani)
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 07:27 PM (IST)
Palak Purswani Rohan Khanna

Embed widget