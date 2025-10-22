Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentBhagyashree’s Diwali Pics With Family Are All About Love And Togetherness

Bhagyashree’s Diwali Pics With Family Are All About Love And Togetherness

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree shared heartwarming glimpses from her Diwali celebration with her family.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree shared heartwarming glimpses from her Diwali celebration with her family.

The actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram showcasing festive cheer and family togetherness.

1/8
The photos featured Bhagyashree posing with her husband Himalay Dassani, son Abhimanyu, and daughter Avantika.
The photos featured Bhagyashree posing with her husband Himalay Dassani, son Abhimanyu, and daughter Avantika.
2/8
She looked radiant in a traditional red Bandhani saree with golden borders, paired with heavy Kundan jewellery and a Maharashtrian nose pin.
She looked radiant in a traditional red Bandhani saree with golden borders, paired with heavy Kundan jewellery and a Maharashtrian nose pin.
3/8
Her son Abhimanyu wore a blue short kurta, while daughter Avantika stunned in a sheer red saree complementing her mother’s look.
Her son Abhimanyu wore a blue short kurta, while daughter Avantika stunned in a sheer red saree complementing her mother’s look.
4/8
Bhagyashree and her husband shared a cozy moment in one of the pictures, with Himalay dressed in a white kurta pyjama.
Bhagyashree and her husband shared a cozy moment in one of the pictures, with Himalay dressed in a white kurta pyjama.
5/8
The actress also lit diyas and posed with her family, spreading festive vibes and positivity.
The actress also lit diyas and posed with her family, spreading festive vibes and positivity.
6/8
Sharing the post, she wrote, “Diwali is family time... the blessing of a home where love is the light.”
Sharing the post, she wrote, “Diwali is family time... the blessing of a home where love is the light.”
7/8
Fans filled the comment section with love, calling the family “adorable” and wishing them a “bright and joyful Diwali.”
Fans filled the comment section with love, calling the family “adorable” and wishing them a “bright and joyful Diwali.”
8/8
Up next, Bhagyashree will be seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Genelia D’Souza.
Up next, Bhagyashree will be seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Genelia D’Souza.
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagyashree

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heavy Rain Forecast In Tamil Nadu: Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow?
Heavy Rain Forecast In Tamil Nadu: Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow?
Cities
Fuel Leak Forces IndiGo's Kolkata-Srinagar Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Varanasi, 166 Pax Evacuated
Fuel Leak Forces IndiGo Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Varanasi, 166 Pax Safely Evacuated
India
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
India
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Embed widget