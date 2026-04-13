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Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer
Bollywood actress and celebs arrive at Asha Bhosle’s residence in Mumbai for her antim darshan, paying heartfelt last respects to the legendary singer.
Celebrities Gather To Pay Last Respects To Asha Bhosle
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer
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