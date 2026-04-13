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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAsha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer

Bollywood actress and celebs arrive at Asha Bhosle’s residence in Mumbai for her antim darshan, paying heartfelt last respects to the legendary singer.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress and celebs arrive at Asha Bhosle’s residence in Mumbai for her antim darshan, paying heartfelt last respects to the legendary singer.

Celebrities Gather To Pay Last Respects To Asha Bhosle

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Poonam Dhillon arrives at Asha Bhosle’s residence and is seen in tears while paying her last respects.
Poonam Dhillon arrives at Asha Bhosle’s residence and is seen in tears while paying her last respects.
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Tabu arrives for Asha Bhosle’s last rites at her Lower Parel residence, paying a quiet tribute to the legendary singer
Tabu arrives for Asha Bhosle’s last rites at her Lower Parel residence, paying a quiet tribute to the legendary singer
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle Tribute Asha Bhosle Funeral Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Antim Darshan Tabu At Asha Bhosle Funeral Riteish Deshmukh Asha Bhosle Sachin Tendulkar Asha Bhosle Funeral Bollywood Celebs At Asha Bhosle Funeral Asha Bhosle Mumbai Residence

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