HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnusha Dandekar Serving Major Hot-Girl-Summer Energy In Mykonos, See Pics

Anusha Dandekar Serving Major Hot-Girl-Summer Energy In Mykonos, See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is currently enjoying a summer holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Anusha Dandekar is currently enjoying a summer holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

She shared a series of lavender bikini photos on Instagram.

1/8
The pictures highlight her toned physique and sun-kissed glow.
The pictures highlight her toned physique and sun-kissed glow.
2/8
In one shot, she leaned against an infinity pool, flaunting her curves.
In one shot, she leaned against an infinity pool, flaunting her curves.
3/8
Another photo shows her lounging poolside with oversized black sunglasses.
Another photo shows her lounging poolside with oversized black sunglasses.
4/8
The actress is seen soaking up the Mediterranean sun in glamorous style.
The actress is seen soaking up the Mediterranean sun in glamorous style.
5/8
Anusha first rose to fame as a popular MTV VJ.
Anusha first rose to fame as a popular MTV VJ.
6/8
She has hosted shows like MTV Teen Diva, India’s Next Top Model, and more.
She has hosted shows like MTV Teen Diva, India's Next Top Model, and more.
7/8
She will next appear in the Marathi film Baap Manus.
She will next appear in the Marathi film Baap Manus.
8/8
Anusha is also in the spotlight for her rumored romance with Bhushan Pradhan.
Anusha is also in the spotlight for her rumored romance with Bhushan Pradhan.
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anusha Dandekar
