Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnanya Panday Joins The Fashion Elite With BoF 500 Recognition; See PICS

Ananya Panday Joins The Fashion Elite With BoF 500 Recognition; See PICS

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned heads with her striking appearance at the prestigious BoF 500 Gala in Paris.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned heads with her striking appearance at the prestigious BoF 500 Gala in Paris.

Only Indian Star in BoF 500 2025: Ananya Panday’s Global Style Statement

1/8
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned heads with her striking appearance at the prestigious BoF 500 Gala in Paris.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned heads with her striking appearance at the prestigious BoF 500 Gala in Paris.
2/8
For the glamorous evening, the actress chose a chic black halter-neck peplum top paired with matching flared pants, exuding elegance and style.
For the glamorous evening, the actress chose a chic black halter-neck peplum top paired with matching flared pants, exuding elegance and style.
3/8
On Sunday night, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from the event.
On Sunday night, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from the event.
4/8
Expressing her gratitude, she wrote: “What an incredible honour to be a part of the #BoF500 list, followed by an unforgettable evening in a city that’s quickly becoming a favourite! I’m humbled to be a part of a global community of industry stalwarts while slowly making my mark in the world.
Expressing her gratitude, she wrote: “What an incredible honour to be a part of the #BoF500 list, followed by an unforgettable evening in a city that’s quickly becoming a favourite! I’m humbled to be a part of a global community of industry stalwarts while slowly making my mark in the world."
5/8
Ananya recently made it to the Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025, joining the ranks of Indian icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor, who were previously featured on the prestigious list.
Ananya recently made it to the Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025, joining the ranks of Indian icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor, who were previously featured on the prestigious list.
6/8
For Ananya, this recognition comes as yet another milestone in her evolving journey as a global fashion figure. Recently, she became the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Chanel, marking a historic moment.
For Ananya, this recognition comes as yet another milestone in her evolving journey as a global fashion figure. Recently, she became the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Chanel, marking a historic moment.
7/8
She has also collaborated on exclusive campaigns with luxury houses like Jimmy Choo and other international labels, further strengthening her presence on the global fashion map.
She has also collaborated on exclusive campaigns with luxury houses like Jimmy Choo and other international labels, further strengthening her presence on the global fashion map.
8/8
On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Sameer Vidwans and Chand Mera Dil starring opposite Lakshay. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Sameer Vidwans and Chand Mera Dil starring opposite Lakshay. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
Published at : 05 Oct 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday BoF 500

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira Gandhi
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira
Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Stresses SIR Conducted As Per Law
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget