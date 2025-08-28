Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnanya Panday Embraces Festive Vibes In A Dreamy Green-Gold Saree; See PICS

Ananya Panday Embraces Festive Vibes In A Dreamy Green-Gold Saree; See PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when Bollywood celebs step out in their most elegant traditional avatars, and Ananya Panday surely knows how to make heads turn.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when Bollywood celebs step out in their most elegant traditional avatars, and Ananya Panday surely knows how to make heads turn.

Ananya Panday’s Mesmerizing Saree Look for Ganesh Chaturthi

1/9
Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when Bollywood celebs step out in their most elegant traditional avatars, and Ananya Panday surely knows how to make heads turn.
Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when Bollywood celebs step out in their most elegant traditional avatars, and Ananya Panday surely knows how to make heads turn.
2/9
The young actress, who is quickly becoming a fashion favorite among Gen Z and millennials, gave her fans yet another reason to gush over her style as she embraced the festive vibe in a dark leaf green saree paired with a golden embroidered blouse.
The young actress, who is quickly becoming a fashion favorite among Gen Z and millennials, gave her fans yet another reason to gush over her style as she embraced the festive vibe in a dark leaf green saree paired with a golden embroidered blouse.
3/9
The saree, rich in its deep hue, exuded understated elegance while the subtle sheen of the fabric gave it a celebratory charm.
The saree, rich in its deep hue, exuded understated elegance while the subtle sheen of the fabric gave it a celebratory charm.
4/9
The highlight, however, was the golden blouse — intricately embroidered with delicate detailing that added the right balance of glamour without overshadowing the simplicity of the saree.
The highlight, however, was the golden blouse — intricately embroidered with delicate detailing that added the right balance of glamour without overshadowing the simplicity of the saree.
5/9
This combination of earthy green with gleaming gold was a perfect nod to the festive season, making her look radiant and graceful.
This combination of earthy green with gleaming gold was a perfect nod to the festive season, making her look radiant and graceful.
6/9
Her choice of accessories was equally refined. Ananya opted for minimal yet statement pieces — traditional earrings and bangles that complemented her look rather than overpowering it.
Her choice of accessories was equally refined. Ananya opted for minimal yet statement pieces — traditional earrings and bangles that complemented her look rather than overpowering it.
7/9
To elevate her desi ensemble further, she adorned her hair with fresh flowers, adding a soft, feminine, and traditional touch that perfectly aligned with the auspicious occasion.
To elevate her desi ensemble further, she adorned her hair with fresh flowers, adding a soft, feminine, and traditional touch that perfectly aligned with the auspicious occasion.
8/9
Beauty-wise, Ananya kept things natural and fresh. A dewy makeup base, soft pink lips, and defined eyes gave her an ethereal glow.
Beauty-wise, Ananya kept things natural and fresh. A dewy makeup base, soft pink lips, and defined eyes gave her an ethereal glow.
9/9
The overall look was a fine example of how less is truly more when you know how to strike the right balance between tradition and trend. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
The overall look was a fine example of how less is truly more when you know how to strike the right balance between tradition and trend. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ananya Panday Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Embed widget