Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentParis Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Black Ensemble With Diamond Detailing

Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Black Ensemble With Diamond Detailing

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as she graced the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ public show on Monday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as she graced the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ public show on Monday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Manish Malhotra Creation at Paris Fashion Week 2025

1/9
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as she graced the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ public show titled “Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You’re Worth It” on Monday.
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as she graced the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ public show titled “Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You’re Worth It” on Monday.
2/9
The actress turned heads in a striking all-black outfit designed by renowned couturier Manish Malhotra.
The actress turned heads in a striking all-black outfit designed by renowned couturier Manish Malhotra.
3/9
The ensemble featured structured tailoring with a button-down front and a subtle sheen that lent it a regal finish.
The ensemble featured structured tailoring with a button-down front and a subtle sheen that lent it a regal finish.
4/9
The highlight of her look was the dramatic 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs on her sleeves and the exquisite detailing at the back of her coat.
The highlight of her look was the dramatic 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs on her sleeves and the exquisite detailing at the back of her coat.
5/9
Aishwarya completed the look with a statement diamond-and-emerald brooch, while her signature red lipstick added a bold pop to the sophisticated attire.
Aishwarya completed the look with a statement diamond-and-emerald brooch, while her signature red lipstick added a bold pop to the sophisticated attire.
6/9
Walking with poise, she greeted her fans with flying kisses and the traditional namaste.
Walking with poise, she greeted her fans with flying kisses and the traditional namaste.
7/9
Reflecting on her over two-decade-long association with the brand, Aishwarya said: “Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week is always a powerful reminder of the beauty of individuality and expression.
Reflecting on her over two-decade-long association with the brand, Aishwarya said: “Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week is always a powerful reminder of the beauty of individuality and expression."
8/9
She continued,
She continued, "For me, being a part of the L'Oréal Paris family for over two decades has been more than just a collaboration. It’s been a journey of empowerment."
9/9
"Tonight, we honour that legacy, reaffirming that every woman’s strength, story, and spirit deserve to be seen and celebrated," she concluded. (All Image: Instagram.)
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paris Fashion Week Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Stray Dogs Attack: Child Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pune; CCTV Captures Harrowing Assault, Parents Rescued
Asia Cup: Team India returns after Asia Cup victory; Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Varma receive grand welcome

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Embed widget