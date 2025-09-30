Explorer
Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Black Ensemble With Diamond Detailing
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as she graced the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ public show on Monday.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Manish Malhotra Creation at Paris Fashion Week 2025
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Entertainment
9 Photos
Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Black Ensemble With Diamond Detailing
Entertainment
9 Photos
Starry Family Reunion: Kajol, Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Durga Puja Together
Entertainment
9 Photos
Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Advertisement
Entertainment
9 Photos
Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Black Ensemble With Diamond Detailing
Entertainment
9 Photos
Starry Family Reunion: Kajol, Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Durga Puja Together
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion