Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara Finds Cutest Fan In Nephew River, Alanna Shares Adorable Pics

Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara Finds Cutest Fan In Nephew River, Alanna Shares Adorable Pics

Actor Ahaan Panday shares a close bond with his nephew River, who considers Ahaan’s on-screen character Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara his best friend.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Actor Ahaan Panday shares a close bond with his nephew River, who considers Ahaan's on-screen character Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara his best friend.

Alanna Panday posted adorable pictures of Ahaan and River wearing Saiyaara-themed T-shirts on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend.”
She captioned the post, "@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend."
Saiyaara is a romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
Saiyaara is a romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
The film follows the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a shy poet, forming a deep emotional bond.
The film follows the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a shy poet, forming a deep emotional bond.
Saiyaara became a massive box-office success, grossing ₹418 crore worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025.
Saiyaara became a massive box-office success, grossing ₹418 crore worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025.
Actress Aneet Padda’s next project Nyaya, directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, was shot before she signed Saiyaara.
Actress Aneet Padda's next project Nyaya, directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, was shot before she signed Saiyaara.
Trade sources suggest Aneet is being positioned as a theatrical heroine for YRF, and her streaming project will not impact her big-screen trajectory.
Trade sources suggest Aneet is being positioned as a theatrical heroine for YRF, and her streaming project will not impact her big-screen trajectory.
Saiyaara had a strong opening of ₹21.5 crore in India and continues to perform well, especially significant during a challenging time for Bollywood releases.
Saiyaara had a strong opening of ₹21.5 crore in India and continues to perform well, especially significant during a challenging time for Bollywood releases.
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Ahaan Panday

Photo Gallery

