Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha & Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Festive Pictures Break The Internet

Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Festive Pictures Break The Internet

Aditi Rao Hydari recently met veteran actress Rekha and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Aditi Rao Hydari recently met veteran actress Rekha and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She shared emotional pictures from the meet, expressing that she missed her home and husband Siddharth.

1/8
Aditi captioned the post, “Festivals are about love. missing home and my siddhuuu extra much.”
Aditi captioned the post, "Festivals are about love. missing home and my siddhuuu extra much."
2/8
In one picture, Rekha was seen kissing Aditi on the cheek, showing affection.
In one picture, Rekha was seen kissing Aditi on the cheek, showing affection.
3/8
Aditi also posed warmly with Bhansali, whom she considers father-like.
Aditi also posed warmly with Bhansali, whom she considers father-like.
4/8
She visited Bhansali’s house to seek Ganpati blessings and later met Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
She visited Bhansali's house to seek Ganpati blessings and later met Rekha at Manish Malhotra's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
5/8
Aditi worked with Bhansali in Padmaavat and Heeramandi, where she was praised for her role as Bibbo Jaan.
Aditi worked with Bhansali in Padmaavat and Heeramandi, where she was praised for her role as Bibbo Jaan.
6/8
Rekha, dressed in her iconic Kanjivaram saree, looked elegant, while Aditi wore fuchsia pink.
Rekha, dressed in her iconic Kanjivaram saree, looked elegant, while Aditi wore fuchsia pink.
7/8
Aditi considers Rekha her “mother” and calls her Rekha Maa, citing a deep spiritual bond.
Aditi considers Rekha her "mother" and calls her Rekha Maa, citing a deep spiritual bond.
8/8
After Padmaavat’s success, Rekha once sent Aditi a basket of petals and a heartfelt congratulatory letter. (All Images: Instagram/aditiraohydari)
After Padmaavat's success, Rekha once sent Aditi a basket of petals and a heartfelt congratulatory letter. (All Images: Instagram/aditiraohydari)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Aditi Rao Hydari Rekha
