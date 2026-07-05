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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash

Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Raj Pandit and Lekha Prajapati attended singer Shraddha Pandit's birthday celebration and the launch of her new music video, Kya Batayein.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Raj Pandit and Lekha Prajapati attended singer Shraddha Pandit's birthday celebration and the launch of her new music video, Kya Batayein.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam leads star attendance at Shraddha Pandit's celebration.

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Raj Pandit was also spotted at the song launch event of Shraddha Pandit.
Raj Pandit was also spotted at the song launch event of Shraddha Pandit.
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Sukhwinder Singh joins in singer-sisters Shraddha Pandit and Shraddha Pandit at Kya Batayein launch.
Sukhwinder Singh joins in singer-sisters Shraddha Pandit and Shraddha Pandit at Kya Batayein launch.
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Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam spotted at an event wearing a simple white V-neck shirt and a casual beige pant.
Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam spotted at an event wearing a simple white V-neck shirt and a casual beige pant.
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Lekha Prajapati was spotted arriving for singer Shraddha Pandit's birthday party and the launch of her new music video, Kya Batayein.Outfit: She wore a blue printed, sequined V-neck strap top paired with distressed high-waisted denim jeans.
Lekha Prajapati was spotted arriving for singer Shraddha Pandit's birthday party and the launch of her new music video, Kya Batayein.Outfit: She wore a blue printed, sequined V-neck strap top paired with distressed high-waisted denim jeans.
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Salim Merchant, the renowned composer, who produced the track
Salim Merchant, the renowned composer, who produced the track "Kya Batayein", was there to celebrate along with Sukhwinder singer and others.
Published at : 05 Jul 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sukhwinder Singh Sonu Nigam Salim Merchant Shraddha Pandit Kya Batayein Launch Shraddha Pandit Birthday Raj Pandit Lekha Prajapati

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