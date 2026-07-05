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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Raj Pandit and Lekha Prajapati attended singer Shraddha Pandit's birthday celebration and the launch of her new music video, Kya Batayein.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam leads star attendance at Shraddha Pandit's celebration.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
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